TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Webb: No data available

Giants vs. Eovaldi: Crawford 4-15, Belt 2-12, Longoria 2-10, Posey 4-11, Pillar 4-11, Vogt 4-9, Rickard 2-3, Bumgarner 0-2.

Stat of the Day: Nate Eovaldi will make his sixth start since rejoining the rotation in mid-August.

Notes: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 83 extra-base hits and is slugging .557. . . . Christian Vazquez is 9-for-28 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over his last 10 games . . . Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 146 hits and has 80 RBIs . . . Mauricio Dubon is 11-for-34 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco . . . Webb is facing the Red Sox for the first time. He has allowed 12 runs in 7⅓ innings in his last two starts.

Song of the Day: “I Wanna Go Back” by Eddie Money

