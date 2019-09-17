Wearing No. 5, Yastrzemski flashed a small smile as fans stood and applauded before he stepped into the box against Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi. Yastrzemski ended up striking out on three pitches.

Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Carl Yastrzemski, received sizable cheers from the fans at Fenway before his first at-bat Tuesday evening.

Yastrzemski, a 29-year-old left fielder with the Giants, entered Tuesday’s game hitting .265 with 19 homers and 51 RBI.

Prior to the game, Yastrzemski and his grandfather walked the field at Fenway and had a chance to speak with reporters about the experience.

Advertisement

“I need to take a step back and get lost in maybe one of the moments and let myself appreciate that and experience it,” Mike Yastrzemski said of playing in the ballpark where his grandfather was revered.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow Christopher Price@cpriceNFL.