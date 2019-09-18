Facing a lineup without both Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez, the Red Sox didn’t have a hit until the sixth inning and San Francisco won for a second straight night, 11-3, piling up 15 hits in a game done in far shorter order than the 15 innings and nearly six hours needed on Tuesday.

The Red Sox offense has been cold for some time. The team hit just .215 in its 10 games prior to Wednesday, with a .618 OPS dating back to Sept. 6. Xander Bogaerts was hitting .216 without a homer in that span. Rafael Devers, .222 and also homerless. In the last 14 games, the Sox averaged 3.7 runs, the fourth fewest in baseball, and their OPS was just .646 — second-worst behind the Giants.

Advertisement

The victory was the 2,000th of Bruce Bochy’s managerial career, the retiring skipper just the 11th in that club.

Samardzija lost his no-hit bid and shutout with two outs in the sixth, when Devers delivered his 30th homer of the season into the first row of the right-field seats. It closed the Sox’ deficit to 4-1, and made the 2019 team the first ever with two 30-homer, 50-double players. (Bogaerts reached those marks last Thursday.)

Sox starter Jhoulys Chacin, meanwhile, couldn’t get out the second inning. The Giants pounded him for four earned runs, two off the bat of Stephen Vogt via a first-inning home run. Chacin fanned six, but threw 72 pitches and was done in 2⅔ innings.

The Sox knocked Samardzija out the game when Brock Holt singled to center field leading off the seventh, and cut the lead to 4-2 when Jackie Bradley Jr., Marco Hernandez, and Sandy Leon strung together three straight singles off Fernando Abad. The Giants put things out of reach, however, scoring seven times in their final two ups.

Advertisement

Mike Shawaryn yielded singles to Kevin Pillar and Alex Dickerson to begin the eighth, with a sacrifice fly by Stephen Vogt scoring another run. Shawaryn struck out Brandon Crawford; Alex Cora called on Colten Brewer, but Cristhian Adames tallied a single and an RBI on a grounder that deflected off the glove of Marco Hernandez, making it 6-2.

After Boston went in order in the eighth, San Francisco batted around in the ninth.

Hector Velazquez surrendered two runs, giving up four straight hits to begin the frame and leading Cora to his eighth pitcher of the game: Ryan Weber.

That’s when the Giants broke it open, plating an additional three runs, a Bogaerts error helping bring their total to five that inning.

The Sox appeared as if they would go down in order in the ninth, but with two outs, Bradley Jr. homered to left-center off Enderson Franco. It was his 20th, giving the Red Sox six with at least that many and tying the 2003 team for the most in franchise history.

The Red Sox (79-72) have hit 231 home runs this season, and remain on pace to break the franchise record of 238 from 2003.

They’ve also lost five straight at home for the first time since 2014.