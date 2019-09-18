On Tuesday, Eovaldi allowed five runs on seven hits, including a pair of homers, in just four innings. He was long gone by the time his team dropped a 7-6 contest to the Giants in 15 innings. In 10 starts this year, Eovaldi has a 6.09 ERA; among the 171 pitchers who have made at least 10 starts this year, that mark ranks 151st.

In 2018, he looked like a pitcher with the stuff of an ace – the most dominant arm in October. In 2019, he has been plagued by both injuries and ineffectiveness, in a way that has led to jarring results.

Whoever takes over for Dave Dombrowski as the next head of baseball operations for the Red Sox will face a terribly confusing question: What can be expected from Nate Eovaldi?

Eovaldi still lights up the radar gun, unleashing comets that sometimes reach triple digits, while periodically snapping off curveballs and splitters that make hitters look foolish. The electric stuff that allowed him to dominate in the 2018 postseason and that convinced the Sox to sign him to a four-year, $68 million extension remains present. But this year, Eovaldi’s margin for error – particularly with his high-octane fastball – has proven shockingly thin, with hitters blasting 2.6 homers per nine innings against him as a starter.

The Giants continued the pattern. After Eovaldi struck out Giants rookie Mike Yastrzemski to lead off the game, Brandon Belt lofted a 99 mph fastball that caught too much of the plate just over the Wall in left for a solo homer that gave San Francisco a 1-0 lead. Though the Red Sox tied the contest in the bottom of the second on a Jackie Bradley Jr. RBI single, San Francisco struck for three runs in the top of the third.

Already up 4-1, Yastrzemski then sent the park into a frenzy when he replicated a feat achieved 237 times by his grandfather at Fenway Park. The 29-year-old got on top of a 96 mph fastball – up in the zone, but not up enough – and ripped it into the bleachers in straightaway center for a solo homer. It was Yastrzemski’s 20th homer in just 88 games, making him the fastest Giants rookie ever to reach that plateau.

While Eovaldi allowed no further harm in the fourth, his lack of dominance proved characteristic of his performance throughout the year – both before and after his mid-April surgery to remove bone chips in his right elbow. Somehow, he has recorded no-decisions in each of his 10 starts this year – the longest streak of starts without recording a decision in Red Sox history. As much as credit for wins and losses is now understood to be misrepresentative of a pitcher’s body of work, the absence of a decision for Eovaldi suggests a pitcher who has been unable to impact games consistently this year. Often, his performances have become footnotes.

Is that pattern a one-year aberration for a pitcher who dealt with elbow chips and then scrambled to build up his arm strength after his rehab was derailed by biceps soreness? Or was the electrifying version of Eovaldi on display in 2018 the exception to what has otherwise been a nine-year big league career that has been riddled with injuries and in which the 29-year-old’s performance has rarely aligned with the vision of what his potential?

This year seems unlikely to offer an answer, perhaps because Eovaldi isn’t physically able to offer it. He threw just five splitters and no sliders on Tuesday, and he missed the strike zone with 10 of his 13 cutters – essentially reducing him to a two-pitch hurler (fastball/curveball) rather than the five-pitch source of batter bewilderment of last year. Such displays offer little clarity about whether he will reemerge as a reliable starter by 2020.

Though Eovaldi dug the Red Sox a 5-1 hole, his lineup escaped it. Bradley blasted a solo homer to right – his 19th – off Giants starter Logan Webb in the bottom of the fifth, and the Red Sox tacked on three more runs in the sixth.

Sam Travis, batting for J.D. Martinez (who left with tightness in his right groin), led off the inning with a triple to right, though the three-bagger came at a terrifying cost. Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford unleashed a relay throw that clanked off the back of the head of Travis, whose helmet had flown off in his 270-foot sprint. Though Travis was able to get up, he left the game in favor of pinch-runner Gorkys Hernandez.

Hernandez came around to score on a Mitch Moreland double to left, and Christian Vazquez then drove in Moreland with a ground-rule double down the right-field line. Vazquez eventually scampered home and tied the game on a Stephen Vogt passed ball.

With the game tied at 5-5, both bullpens clamped down against a pair of offenses that have ranked among the worst in baseball in September. Red Sox relievers delivered eight straight scoreless innings from the fifth through 12th innings, while the Giants posted six straight zeroes after the Red Sox’ game-tying rally in the sixth.

Finally, in the 13th, the Giants reclaimed the lead when Kevin Pillar led off with a single off Andrew Cashner and scored from first on Brandon Crawford’s double off the Wall. But the Red Sox retaliated in the bottom of the inning against a quartet of Giants relievers, with pinch-hitter Juan Centeno accepting a game-tying, bases-loaded walk from Kyle Barraclough to push the game deeper into the night – and prompting an ever-lengthening procession of relievers into the game.

It took until the 15th inning for the Giants to break through against the 11th Red Sox pitcher of the night, Trevor Kelley. Donovan Solano blooped a ground-rule double down the right-field line, moved to third on a wild pitch, and scored on an Alex Dickerson sac fly. Dereck Rodriguez, who’d entered in the 14th inning, then delivered a second straight scoreless frame to close out the win.

The Giants tied a major league record by employing 13 relievers. The two teams likewise tied a big league record by utilizing a combined 24 relievers in the contest. The Sox have also tied a big league record this year by playing 16 contests of at least four hours.

The loss dropped the Sox to 79-71 on the season and a puzzling 36-38 at Fenway.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.