TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Samardzija: Martinez 6-27, Owings 3-12, Bogaerts 1-6, Holt 2-6, Betts 0-5, Moreland 1-3.

Giants vs. Chacin: Crawford 10-42, Belt 5-31, Posey 12-34, Longoria 2-10, Vogt 2-6, Solano 4-7, Beede 1-2, Pillar 1-2, Mike Yastrzemski 0-2, Joey Rickard 0-1, Austin Slater 0-1.

Stat of the Day: The Red Sox are on pace to hit 247 home runs, which would surpass the franchise record of 238 home runs in 2003.

Notes: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 83 extra-base hits and is slugging .557 . . . Christian Vazquez’s 66 RBI this season are the most by a Sox catcher since Jason Varitek has 68 in 2007. . . . His 124 hits are the most by a Sox catcher since Varitek’s 132 in 2005 . . . Mike Yastrzemski is the first Giants rookie to hit 20+ home runs since Dave Kingman in 1972 . . . Samardzija is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) against the Red Sox..

Song of the Day: “Bye Bye Love” by The Cars

