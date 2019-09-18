The victory was the 2,000th in the career of manager Bruce Bochy and that was a good reason to celebrate with a toast.

About a dozen bottles of champagne were iced down and waiting in the visitors’ clubhouse at Fenway Park for the San Francisco Giants after they beat the Red Sox, 11-3, on Wednesday night.

“It’s not like we did anything or clinched anything,” he said. “We’ve got a game tomorrow and we have to keep things in perspective.”

How’s this for perspective: Bochy is only the 11th manager in history with 2,000 victories. The others — Connie Mack, John McGraw, Tony La Russa, Bobby Cox, Joe Torre, Sparky Anderson, Bucky Harris, Joe McCarthy, Walter Alston, and Leo Durocher — are in the Hall of Fame.

Bochy, 64, is almost certain to join them someday considering his accomplishments also include three World Series championships.

Bochy is 2,000-2,022 in his career. He won 951 games with the San Diego Padres from 1995-06 before joining the Giants a year later. He is 1,049-1,047 with San Francisco.

“It’s not a number I ever thought about. I never thought about it this year and I’m being honest,” Bochy said. “It’s gotten a little attention here recently but that number just represents so many people — more than anybody are those players. It doesn’t happen without them.”

There were many Giants fans in the Fenway crowd of 35,697 and they chanted “Bochy, Bochy,” as the game came to a close.

“I’ve never had that happen before,” Bochy said. “I had some unique emotions going through me during that. Just really overwhelmed by it, to be honest.”

Bochy, who is stepping down after the season, also appreciated Red Sox manager Alex Cora and his coaches tipping their caps from across the field.

One of the coaches, Ramon Vazquez, played for Bochy. Another, Ron Roenicke, was his teammate with the 1984 San Diego Padres.

“The way they acknowledged me, that was something I won’t forget,” Bochy said.

Righthander Jeff Samardzija, who took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, was grateful to have helped out.

“Thrilled to be a part of it. Love that guy,” he said. “I’m very appreciative to have had my time with him.”

The Giants, 74-78, can sweep the three-games series on Wednesday afternoon. Madison Bumgarner, who has won 119 games for Bochy over 11 years, is the scheduled starter in what would be his first game at Fenway.

