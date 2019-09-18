“We’re going to shut him down. We’re going to take care to see what’s going on with the cyst and actually check his wrist. If there’s something else we’ll take care of that if there’s something going on,” said manager Alex Cora. “I think it’s a head start to next year. It’s the smart thing to do. . . . If we were one game up or in the hunt he’d probably be pitching out of the bullpen like in ’17. But where we’re at and obviously how important he is it’s better off moving forward and getting right.”

David Price, who has made one start since Aug. 4 while dealing with a cyst on his left wrist, will be shut down for the rest of the 2019 season. The veteran lefthander will have a surgical procedure to address the cyst, and he’ll also be examined to determine if there are any other issues with his wrist that require attention.

Cora said that the consideration of additional possibilities beyond the cyst is a reflection of other issues Price has faced with his wrist in the past. In 2018, for instance, he was diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome and circulatory issues with his left wrist.

Price, in the fourth year of a seven-year, $217 million deal, was limited to 22 starts this year, going 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 107⅓ innings — just under five innings a start.

Cora noted that Price’s typical pinpoint command of his two-seamer has been affected by his wrist issues, and in recent bullpen outings he had been unable to throw his cutter or changeup without discomfort. Given those limitations and where the Sox are in the standings, the decision to end the 34-year-old’s season became straightforward.

“When you can’t perform the way you want to it’s obviously frustrating,” said Cora. “If it’s up to him he’ll be throwing fastballs out there and trying to compete. But we took it away because we feel that it’s not conducive to something positive to the player. But he’s all in. He knows this is the best way to start off the offseason and get him ready and he’ll be ready.”