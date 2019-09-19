The 26-year-old has traveled a winding road in his time with the Red Sox, but in a year otherwise characterized by disappointing performances from the rotation, Rodriguez has offered hope that he is arriving at that long hoped-for destination. On Thursday afternoon, amidst the sun and shadows of Fenway Park, Rodriguez added to the growing evidence in a 5-4 win over the Giants.

When the Red Sox acquired Eduardo Rodriguez in a trade-deadline deal with the Orioles just over five years ago, the lefthander made a dazzling initial impression, combining an overpowering fastball with a deceptive, diving changeup in a way that suggested a potential impact starter.

The performance by Rodriguez was worthy of San Francisco counterpart Madison Bumgarner. Time and again, Rodriguez challenged the Giants with his fastball. Time and again, the Giants had no answer for it.

Over six innings, Rodriguez allowed one unearned run on two hits while striking out 10 and walking two. He allowed a single to the first batter he faced (former Sox prospect Mauricio Dubon) and yielded just one more hit thereafter. He leaned heavily on his four-seam fastball, and with good reason: Rodriguez elicited a season-high 14 swings-and-misses against the pitch en route to his second straight double-digit strikeout performance and his fourth of the year.

At a time when Chris Sale and David Price have been unavailable, Rodriguez has performed at an elite level. In four September starts, he has a 0.70 ERA with 39 strikeouts and 7 walks in 25⅔ innings. Over his last seven outings, he has a 1.00 ERA with 54 strikeouts and just one homer allowed in 45 frames.

His performance this year ranks with that of several of the best lefties in the game. Increasingly, he has grown into a pitcher who understands how to combine pitch quality with locations to generate either swings and misses or bad contact.

In so doing, Rodriguez is within reach of a number of career milestones. His 10 punchouts Thursday gave him 199 for the season, bringing him to the brink of joining Sale, Price, and Jon Lester in the exclusive club of Red Sox lefties who reached 200.

At 18-6 and with two starts remaining, he has a chance to become the first Sox southpaw since 1953 (Mel Parnell) to reach 20 victories.

And with 191⅓ innings, he needs just 8⅔ over his final two starts to reach his stated spring goal of 200. Given that he’s pitched at least five innings in each of his last 26 starts, that goal is well within reach.

“Give me five of those, honestly,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “People can talk about bullpening and openers and all of that, but at the end of the day, give me five good starters, starters who can go deep into the game and it makes life easier.”

Against Bumgarner, making the first Fenway start of his career, Andrew Benintendi led off the first with a fly ball that center fielder Kevin Pillar could not corral while fighting the sun, a misplay that was ruled a double. After Christian Vazquez walked, Rafael Devers stayed on a 2-and-2 cutter and dropped it into shallow right for a run-scoring single. Xander Bogaerts followed by volleying a run-scoring single to center on a 1-and-2 curveball that gave the Sox a 2-1 advantage.

One inning later, that same cast delivered three more runs with a two-out rally. Benintendi flicked a Bumgarner cutter to the opposite field for a single, moved to third when Vazquez hit an opposite-field popup down the right-field line for a single, and scored when Devers hit a soft fly to center that fell in front of Pillar.

Devers hustled into second on the RBI single, an advance that became significant when Bogaerts singled to right, scoring both runners to put the Sox ahead, 5-1.

The Giants cut their deficit in half with a two-out rally in the eighth inning against Marcus Walden. Dubon worked a walk, then advanced to second when pinch hitter Mike Yastrzemski jumped on a first-pitch cutter for an opposite-field single to left before both scored on a Pillar double down the left-field line that made it a 5-3 game.

That led Cora to call on Matt Barnes, whose entry proved unsteady. The righty walked Evan Longoria, and Devers kicked an infield chopper off the bat of Buster Posey to load the bases. But with the Red Sox lead suddenly in jeopardy, Barnes regained his footing, striking out Stephen Vogt on a curveball to strand the tying and go-ahead runs.

Brandon Workman, the most reliable member of the Red Sox bullpen, seemed a good bet to close out the victory. Instead, he immediately found trouble, loading the bases on a throwing error by shortstop Chris Owings, a soft single to right by Cristhian Adames, and a walk to Lexington native Chris Shaw.

Workman nearly escaped the mess unscathed thanks to back-to-back strikeouts of Brandon Crawford and Yastrzemski. But a two-out walk to Pillar forced in a run and brought the Giants within a run.

Workman rebounded, however, his biting full-count curveball inducing a game-ending swing-and-miss from Longoria to secure the Red Sox’ 80th win of the year, and to keep intact Rodriguez’s hopes of 20 wins.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.