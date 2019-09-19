TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Bumgarner: Owings 5-31, Martinez 4-25, Betts 2-3, Bogaerts 0-3, Bradley Jr. 0-3, Moreland 1-3, Vazquez 0-2.

Giants vs. Rodriguez: Pillar 5-24, Rickard 5-18, Longoria 7-13, Vogt 0-3.

Stat of the Day: Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are the first teammates in MLB history to reach 30 home runs and 50 doubles in the same season.

Notes: Devers became the 2nd player in MLB history to reach 30 home runs and 50 doubles in a season, all before turning 23. Devers joined Alex Rodriguez, who did so in 1996 with Seattle (36 home runs, 54 doubles) . . . . Bogaerts and Devers join J.D. Martinez as the third trio in Red Sox history with at least 30 home runs in the same season. Mookie Betts, David Ortiz, and Hanley Ramirez did so in 2016, while Butch Hobson, Jim Rice, and George Scott did so in 1977. . . . Bruce Bochy recorded the 2,000th win of his managerial career, the 11th manager to reach that milestone. The other 10 — Connie Mack, John McGraw, Tony La Russa, Bobby Cox, Joe Torre, Sparky Anderson, Bucky Harris, Joe McCarthy, Walter Alston, and Leo Durocher — are all in the Hall of Fame . . . Bumgarner is 4⅓ innings away from securing his seventh career 200-inning season and his first since 2016.

