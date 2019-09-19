The Red Sox made their first front office changes since firing president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. The team fired senior vice president of baseball operations Frank Wren and informed special assistant to the general manager Eddie Bane that his contract won’t be renewed.

Wren, who’d been brought to Boston in 2015 as one of the first hires by Dombrowski, was informed that the team is restructuring its scouting operations and looking to give new leadership opportunities to others.