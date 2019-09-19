The Red Sox made their first front office changes since firing president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. The team fired senior vice president of baseball operations Frank Wren and informed special assistant to the general manager Eddie Bane that his contract won’t be renewed.
Wren, who’d been brought to Boston in 2015 as one of the first hires by Dombrowski, was informed that the team is restructuring its scouting operations and looking to give new leadership opportunities to others.
Bane had joined the Red Sox front office in 2012, when Ben Cherington was GM. The decisions were made at a time when the baseball operations department is being overseen by assistant GMs Brian O’Halloran, Eddie Romero, and Zack Scott, as well as senior VP of major league and minor league operations Raquel Ferreira.
