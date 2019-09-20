TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Morton: Bogaerts 10-27, Betts 7-20, Benintendi 7-21, Martinez 6-22, Moreland 5-19, Bradley Jr. 1-16, Devers 7-18, Vazquez 2-12, Holt 2-9, Leon 0-5, Centeno 0-4, G. Hernandez 0-3, Owings 0-3.

Rays vs. Porcello: Kiermaier 14-55, Garcia 12-30, Duffy 9-24, Sogard 4-19, Choi 6-15, Pham 2-14, Zunino 3-13, Wendle 5-12, Adames 3-11, Meadows 1-8, Heredia 0-6, Robertson 2-7, d’Arnaud 3-6, Perez 1-3, Aguilar 2-3, Lowe 0-3.

Stat of the Day: Rafael Devers has 110 RBI, the third-most by a Red Sox in a season prior to turning 23 (Ted Williams: 145 in 1939, 113 in 1940).

Notes: Four Red Sox have hit at least 40 doubles this season: Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, and Devers . . . . That sets a franchise record for the most players with at least 40 doubles in a season (previous: three in 2011 & ’18) . . . . Bogaerts extended his career-high RBI total to 109, the most by a Red Sox shortstop since Nomar Garciaparra in 2002 (120) . . . Benintendi has recorded 40 doubles in each of the last two seasons . . . Morton, 35, will be making his 32nd start of the season, a career high.

