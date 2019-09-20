“He’s a very important part of the organization,” Cora said before Friday’s four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays. “I’m glad that he’s always available. He sees the game in a different way that’s positive for everybody. In this game, everybody thinks the game has to be this way numbers-wise. But, no, there’s more than that. He’s been through everything. He’s a very successful person.”

The Red Sox front office will have a ton of moving parts this offseason, but Sox special advisor to baseball operations Tony La Russa isn’t going anywhere. La Russa’s title fell under former Sox head of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski , but after Dombrowski was fired two weeks ago, La Russa’s position could have been in jeopardy. The fact that he’s staying on board is something that excites manager Alex Cora .

Advertisement

As a first-year manager last season, Cora said having a former manager to lean on was helpful, which was what the Sox wanted out of La Russa.

“He would give me a check-up like every 15 days,” Cora said. “He would write like a letter or something [of the] things he saw that were positive and the not-so-positive. In every season there are different things that go on.”

However, with Cora going into his third season, the Sox see La Russa taking on a different role, keying in more on staff development.

Sox to shut down Hernandez

The Sox are out of postseason contention, meaning Cora won’t have to go to his high-leverage relievers as much, something the Sox relied on a ton this summer. One of the relievers you can expect to see shut down completely is 22-year-old Darwinzon Hernandez. The Sox are being careful with Hernandez. He hasn’t pitched since Sept. 12 after being a southpaw the club depended on for most of their summer run. Cora said he’ll make two more appearances in this weekend’s series and then he will shut him down for the remainder of the year.

Advertisement

“This is the first time he’s gone through this as far as relieving,” Cora said. “He never went back-to-back days in the minor leagues. He never pitched three days in a row in the minor leagues.”

Hernandez came up as a starter but was transitioned to the Sox’ bullpen where he put together an impressive showing this year. Entering Friday, Hernandez posted a 3.68 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 29⅓innings pitched. He’s pitched on back-to-back days three times since July 30most recently at the beginning of September in the Sox’ series against the Minnesota Twins.

“We’ve seen enough,” Cora said. “We know he’s a guy we can count on. Just a [couple] more [outings] and that will be good for him. Get ready for next year.”

The Sox plan on using him in a relief role moving forward.

Hembree throws sim game

There’s just over a week left in the season, but Heath Hembree wants to finish it on the mound. He threw a simulated game on Friday and overall said it was positive.

“It feels good,” Hembree said. “I worked hard these last few weeks just to kind of get back.”

Hembree originally was scheduled to throw the simulated game last Saturday. Then the team postponed it to Tuesday. That didn’t happen after Hembree felt soreness in his elbow, putting his season in jeopardy. If Hembree’s elbow responds in the coming days, Cora said most likely they’ll activate him for their upcoming Texas Rangers series.

Advertisement

“It’s a personal thing,” Hembree said. “I want to see the season out to the end. I take a lot of pride in being on the field.”

Chavis to be shut down

The Sox will shut down Michael Chavis (oblique) for the rest of the season. He’ll play winter ball for Criollos de Caguas in the Puerto Rico Winter League. He will see some time in left field. Chris Sale (elbow) is here with the team in Tampa but there are no updates on when he’ll see Dr. James Andrews again.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.