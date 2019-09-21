TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. Glasnow: Benintendi 2-9, Betts 2-7, Moreland 2-7, Bogaerts 0-7, Bradley Jr. 1-6, Martinez 2-4 Devers 1-4, Vazquez 1-4, Holt 0-3, Leon 0-2, Owings 0-2, Gorkys Hernandez 0-1

Rays vs. Lakins: No history

Stat of the Day: This will be the first game that the Red Sox will play while not being in playoff contention or having already qualified for the playoffs since the 2015 season.

Notes: Entering Saturday, the Rays are tied with the Indians for the second American League Wild Card spot, two games behind the Athletics. Both teams have eight games remaining ... Xander Bogaerts is 10 for 32 (.313) over his last seven games ... Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, and Rafael Devers all have at least 30 home runs and a .300 batting average. Martinez needs three RBIs to join them in the 100-RBI club. Mookie Betts is also two home runs shy of 30. This is Lakins’s second time being used as an opener this season.

