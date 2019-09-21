But in the bottom half of that frame, with Josh Smith on in relief, Travis d’Arnaud doubled and Nate Lowe belted a two-run homer to give the Rays a 5-4 walkoff win. It was the second night in a row the Sox lost in 11 innings.

After hitting a pair of two-run homers in Friday night’s loss to the Rays, he homered again in the top of the 11th Saturday to put the Sox ahead, 4-3.

TAMPA — Mitch Moreland brought the thunder one more time Saturday night, but much like Friday, it didn’t last and it meant little.

“We’re playing good baseball. We’re playing until the end,” said manager Alex Cora. “We’re going to keep playing hard and make it hard on every team. We know that they’re a great team and are playing for a lot.”

Advertisement

The win moved the Rays a game ahead of the Indians for the second AL wild-card spot.

The Rays struck first in the third inning after d’Arnaud singled in a run against Mike Shawaryn. Joey Wendle tacked on an RBI single against Colten Brewer, which increased the Sox’ deficit to 2-0.

Xander Bogaerts’s solo shot in the top of the fourth inning cut into the Rays’ lead, but the Sox’ bats were cold. Through the fifth inning, Rays pitchers had 11 strikeouts. The Sox had just four hits: singles by Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr., a first-inning double by Bogaerts, and the Bogaerts homer.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Rays tacked on another run.

With Josh Taylor in to pitch, he struck out Kevin Kiermaier to record the first out. But he left a fastball middle-middle to Willy Adames, who crushed a solo shot to center.

But just like they did Friday evening, the Sox responded. Betts got things going in the eighth after by singling off Nick Anderson. Rafael Devers then sent a two-run homer to left to tie the game.

Advertisement

It was Devers’s 31st homer of the season, which is the most by a third baseman in Red Sox history. The only other Sox third baseman to have 30 homers in a season was Butch Hobson, who did it in 1977 for the Sox.

Andrew Cashner and Matt Barnes worked scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, that sent the game to extras for the second night in a row.

The Sox went down in order in the 10th. Brandon Workman took over in the 11th and after walking Austin Meadows, he tallied back-to-back strikeouts against Jesus Aguilar and Ji-Man Choi. Meadows then tried to gamble and steal second, but Christian Vazquez threw him out to end the inning.

Mitch Moreland belted his third homer in two nights in the 11th, but it still wasn’t enough to give the Sox a win. Chris O’Meara/Associated Press

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.