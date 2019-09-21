“Throughout the regular season we made some adjustments as far as usage and the way he was attacking hitters,” Cora told reporters at the time. “I can’t wait to see him again with us. He’s going to be a huge part of this rotation.”

Seated to Eovaldi’s right was former president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski , and to Eovaldi’s left was manager Alex Cora , who had high hopes for the starter coming into this season.

TAMPA — The Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas was where the Red Sox and Nathan Eovaldi solidified a four-year, 68 million contract. The Sox held the news conference during Major League Baseball’s annual winter meetings in December, and Eovaldi, decked out in a burgundy suit with a matching tie, received his reward for a stellar postseason.

The Eovaldi from late last season who helped the Red Sox capture a 2018 World Series title was absent this season. Collectively, the team didn’t play well, and on Friday, they were officially eliminated from postseason contention.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” Eovaldi said prior to their game Saturday against the Rays. “We all had high expectations. There’s a lot that goes into each season, and we’ve had our ups and downs.”

Eovaldi — who has a history of injuries, most notably two Tommy John procedures — missed three months of the season with a loose body in his elbow. When the Sox finally activated him at the end of July, it was mainly to serve in a bullpen role. But the Sox struggled to find consistent starting pitching, forcing the team to put Eovaldi back in the rotation. Eovaldi hasn’t found his footing in his original role, either. In six starts and just 22⅓ innings, Eovaldi owns a 6.85 ERA, allowing 17 earned runs. Teams are hitting .279 against him with a .927 OPS. In his last outing against the Giants, Eovaldi lasted four innings and gave up five earned runs.

Eovaldi, 6-7 overall this season, will take the ball for the Sox on Sunday afternoon in what will be his second-to-last start of the season. Health, however, is important to Eovaldi as he heads into the offseason.

“I’m going to try and make sure I’m 100 percent,” Eovaldi said. “I need to keep developing my pitches. I felt like my cutter this year is a little bit inconsistent. The same with my splitter. I’m going to take the time off I need but get after it and be ready to go out there and compete [next spring].

Winding down

In addition to Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor, you probably won’t be seeing a lot of the other high-leverage relievers after this Tampa series. As for the position players, Cora said they will have conversations with them, too, to see where they’re at.

“Obviously there are some special seasons going on,” Cora said. “There are certain goals they want to accomplish, but we’ll talk about it. I’ll be honest with them, too. One hit, one homer, or five RBIs isn’t going to change your season. Don’t worry about it. Just worry about the right things.”

Hembree wants in

Cora said Heath Hembree feels good coming out of his simulated game and despite the Red Sox being out of the playoff picture, Hembree wants to see the season through.

“He wants to pitch,” Cora said. “Obviously if he’s healthy and we feel that he’s able to compete the way he is will pitch him. And I understand it. He said he put so much work into this and he wants to finish the season on the mound.”

Cora reiterated that if he feels good for the next couple of days, Hembree will be active for the Texas Rangers series.

Betts back in right

Mookie Betts hadn’t played right field since Sept. 12 against the Blue Jays before playing there Saturday night. He’ll have Sunday off and will be back out in right Monday. J.D. Martinez, meanwhile, was back in at the designated hitter’s spot and will play right Sunday when Betts gets a day off. Andrew Benintendi is day-to-day after jamming his thumb in his first at-bat of Friday night’s game.

Hughes heads west

Gary Hughes, a major league scout with the Sox since 2012, joined the Arizona Diamondbacks in the same capacity after being freed from his contract. Arizona general manager Mike Hazen was an assistant GM with the Sox when Hughes was hired.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com.