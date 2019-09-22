ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nathan Eovaldi went six innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out six as the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon.

Eovaldi (2-0) picked up his first win as a Sox starter since Sept. 24 of last season.

The Sox scored four runs in the first inning, including a three-run homer by Christian Vazquez. The Rays scored in each of the first three frames, with Joey Wendle homering off Eovaldi to shrink Boston’s lead to 4-3 in the third.