ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nathan Eovaldi went six innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out six as the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon.
Eovaldi (2-0) picked up his first win as a Sox starter since Sept. 24 of last season.
The Sox scored four runs in the first inning, including a three-run homer by Christian Vazquez. The Rays scored in each of the first three frames, with Joey Wendle homering off Eovaldi to shrink Boston’s lead to 4-3 in the third.
But the Sox tacked on two more runs in the fourth and one in the seventh inning. Brendan McKay homered off Sox reliever Trevor Kelley in the ninth. But with two outs, manager Alex Cora called on closer Brandon Workman, who induced an Austin Meadows groundout to end the game.
Advertisement
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.