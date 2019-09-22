Dr. Matthew Liebman will do the procedure at Newton-Wellesley Hospital.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red Sox lefthander David Price is scheduled for surgery on Thursday to remove a triangular fibrocartilage complex cyst from his wrist.

Price was diagnosed with the issue in early August and has made only one start since, on Sept. 1, and pitched two innings.

“We want to get it over with and start the offseason the right way so he as a week ahead to take care of himself and be ready for next year,” manager Alex Cora said.

The expectation is that Price will be ready for spring training.

Price, 34, finished the season 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA over 22 starts. He is 46-24, 3.84 in four seasons with the Sox.

