Here are the lineups:
|RED SOX (80-74)
|RAYS (92-63)
|Jackie Bradley Jr. CF
|Joey Wendle 3B
|Rafael Devers 3B
|Austin Meadows RF
|Xander Bogaerts SS
|Tommy Pham LF
|J.D. Martinez DH
|Ji-Man Choi DH
|Christian Vazquez 1B
|Brandon Lowe 2B
|Sam Travis LF
|Nate Lowe 1B
|Gorkys Hernandez RF
|Willy Adames SS
|Chris Owings 2B
|Kevin Kiermaier CF
|Juan Centeno C
|Mike Zunino C
|Pitching: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 6.19)
|Pitching: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (11-4, 3.78)
Game time: 1:10 p.m.
TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM
Red Sox vs. Yarbrough: Bogaerts 3-14, Betts 2-13, Benintendi 0-11, Martinez 6-9 Vazquez 3-11, Devers 3-9, Bradley Jr. 1-9, Leon 0-7, Moreland 0-7, Travis 1-5, Lin 1-2, Owings 0-2, Holt 0-1
Rays vs. Eovaldi: d’Arnaud 3-9, Sogard 3-8, Kiermaier 2-8, Garcia 1-6, Zunino 1-5, Duffy 3-3, Choi 2-3, Wendle 2-3, Pham 1-3, Adames 0-2, Perez 0-2, Heredia 1-1, Meadows 1-1
Stat of the Day: Yarbrough has only 18 career MLB starts but 27 career wins because he is normally used as the Rays’ second pitcher in their opener strategy, pitching enough innings in a game to be credited with the win.
Advertisement
Notes: Xander Bogaerts now holds the Red Sox record for home runs in a season by a third baseman (32) ... In eight appearances (two starts) against the Red Sox, Yarbrough is 3-0 with a 1.66 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 innings ... The Rays rank 11th in the American League in home runs (204), but second in team ERA (3.66) ... Mookie Betts is on pace to lead the American League in runs for the second consecutive season.
Song of the Day: “Reptilia” by The Strokes
Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.