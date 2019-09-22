fb-pixel

Here are the lineups:

RED SOX (80-74)RAYS (92-63)
Jackie Bradley Jr. CFJoey Wendle 3B
Rafael Devers 3BAustin Meadows RF
Xander Bogaerts SSTommy Pham LF
J.D. Martinez DHJi-Man Choi DH
Christian Vazquez 1BBrandon Lowe 2B
Sam Travis LFNate Lowe 1B
Gorkys Hernandez RFWilly Adames SS
Chris Owings 2BKevin Kiermaier CF
Juan Centeno CMike Zunino C
Pitching: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 6.19)Pitching: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (11-4, 3.78)

Game time: 1:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. Yarbrough: Bogaerts 3-14, Betts 2-13, Benintendi 0-11, Martinez 6-9 Vazquez 3-11, Devers 3-9, Bradley Jr. 1-9, Leon 0-7, Moreland 0-7, Travis 1-5, Lin 1-2, Owings 0-2, Holt 0-1

Rays vs. Eovaldi: d’Arnaud 3-9, Sogard 3-8, Kiermaier 2-8, Garcia 1-6, Zunino 1-5, Duffy 3-3, Choi 2-3, Wendle 2-3, Pham 1-3, Adames 0-2, Perez 0-2, Heredia 1-1, Meadows 1-1

Stat of the Day: Yarbrough has only 18 career MLB starts but 27 career wins because he is normally used as the Rays’ second pitcher in their opener strategy, pitching enough innings in a game to be credited with the win.

Advertisement

Notes: Xander Bogaerts now holds the Red Sox record for home runs in a season by a third baseman (32) ... In eight appearances (two starts) against the Red Sox, Yarbrough is 3-0 with a 1.66 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 innings ... The Rays rank 11th in the American League in home runs (204), but second in team ERA (3.66) ... Mookie Betts is on pace to lead the American League in runs for the second consecutive season.

Song of the Day: “Reptilia” by The Strokes

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.