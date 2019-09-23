TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. Snell: Betts 7-23, Bogaerts 2-21, Bradley Jr. 4-15, Leon 6-13, Moreland 0-14, Benintendi 3-9, Martinez 1-7, Vazquez 2-7, Hernandez 4-7, Devers 0-3, Chavis 0-3, Travis 1-3, Holt 0-2, Owings 0-1.

Rays vs. Chacin: Pham 2-10, d’Arnaud 1-6, Zunino 2-4, Aguilar 0-3, Garcia 2-3, Heredia 1-3, Sogard 0-2, Morton 0-2, Richards 0-1.

Stat of the Day: In 111 career road starts, Chacin is 32-49 with a 4.29 ERA.

Notes: After a scheduled day off on Sunday, Mookie Betts is expected to be back in right field ... Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 85 extra base hits and is slugging .551. Christian Vazquez is 10-for-29 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games ... Snell is making his second start since returning from the injured list and is expected to go three or four innings ... Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 68 extra base hits and is slugging .561. Ji-Man Choi is 7-for-28 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Advertisement

Song of the Day: “Spoiled” by Joss Stone

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.