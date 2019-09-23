Chacin struck out Tommy Pham. However, he then surrendered singles to Austin Meadows and Travis d’Arnaud, and, after falling behind, Ji-Man Choi belted a three-run homer.

Red Sox starter Jhoulys Chacin worked three innings of scoreless ball, striking out four batters. That all ended in the fourth, with him holding a 4-0 lead.

Red Sox pitching came undone in the fourth inning Monday, which the host Tampa Bay Rays parlayed into a 7-4 victory.

Chacin got Avisail Garcia to ground out for the second out, but again, he would fall behind in the count. This time it was to Brandon Lowe, who sent a 3-and-1 offering into the right-field bleachers that tied it, 4-4. Catcher Sandy Leon wanted the ball low and away, but Chacin missed middle in.

Manager Alex Cora called on Bobby Poyner, who hit Kevin Kiermaier with a pitch and then allowed a long two-run homer to Willy Adames, which capped the six-run inning.

The Sox appeared to have the game in control at the start. They got Blake Snell for two runs and worked his pitch count up to 52 in just three innings.

Chase Pruitt took over in the fourth and both Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez singled in runs against him. For Martinez, it was his 100th RBI of the season, giving the slugger 35 homers and 100 RBIs for three consecutive seasons. If his batting average stay above .300, he would become only the 20th player ever to hit .300-plus with 35-plus homers and 100-plus RBIs in three consecutive seasons. The most recent was Albert Pujols in 2010 while a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.

In the sixth inning, back-to-back doubles by Choi and Garcia plated another run for the Rays.

Heath Hembree then took the mound for the Sox for the first time since going to the injured list on Aug. 2. He worked a clean 1-2-3 inning.

In the ninth inning, the Sox got the tying run at the plate against Rays closer Emilio Pagan. Mookie Betts singled to lead off and Devers grounded a single to right field, which moved Betts to third. Martinez flied out to right field, but it wasn’t deep enough to get Betts home.

The Rays then went to lefthander Colin Poche and Cora countered by pinched-hitting Christian Vazquez and Xander Bogaerts. But Vazquez struck out on three pitches and Bogaerts went down looking.

The Sox were 4 for 12 with runners in scoring position and left 11 men on base.

The Red Sox (81-75) will travel to Texas for a three-game set against the Rangers before traveling back to Fenway and closing out the season with a series against the Baltimore Orioles.

