While the Red Sox have yet to determine who will lead their baseball operations department, they nonetheless are embracing the idea of change among the decision-makers.

On Monday, the Sox announced changes within their scouting operations department. With senior vice president of baseball operations Frank Wren and special assistant Eddie Bane having been let go last week, the team is elevating Mike Rikard — formerly the VP of amateur scouting who directed the team’s draft efforts since 2015 — to the position of vice president of scouting.

Rikard will enjoy an expanded profile, remaining involved in the draft but also heavily scouting the system. In so doing, the organization hopes for greater perspective in its evaluations, given the opportunity to put eyes on players from the time of their amateur careers through their time in the minors.