TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. Volquez: Martinez 4-19, Betts 4-8, Moreland 4-7, Centeno 1-7, Bogaerts 1-4, Bradley Jr. 3-5, Holt 1-6, Vazquez 2-3, Owings 0-1.

Rangers vs. Rodriguez: Forsythe 3-10, DeShields 2-10, Andrus 0-5, Choo 1-6, Mazara 0-5, Kiner-Falefa 0-4, Odor 1-3, Lynn 0-1, Santana 1-2.

Stat of the Day: Eduardo Rodriguez has a 1.00 ERA in his past seven starts.

Notes: J.D. Martinez leads the Red Sox with 35 home runs and is batting .301 . . . Christian Vazquez is 10-for-28 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games . . . Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 156 hits and has 70 RBIs . . . Danny Santana is 9-for-31 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games . . . Vólquez will open the game in front of righty Ariel Jurado, who is 1-3 with a 9.23 ERA in his last seven outings.

