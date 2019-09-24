Here are the lineups:
|RED SOX (81-75)
|RANGERS (75-81)
|TBA
|TBA
|Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (18-6, 3.53 ERA)
|Pitching: RHP Edinson Volquez (0-1, 5.02 ERA)
Game time: 7:10 p.m.
TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM
Red Sox vs. Volquez: Martinez 4-19, Betts 4-8, Moreland 4-7, Centeno 1-7, Bogaerts 1-4, Bradley Jr. 3-5, Holt 1-6, Vazquez 2-3, Owings 0-1.
Rangers vs. Rodriguez: Forsythe 3-10, DeShields 2-10, Andrus 0-5, Choo 1-6, Mazara 0-5, Kiner-Falefa 0-4, Odor 1-3, Lynn 0-1, Santana 1-2.
Stat of the Day: Eduardo Rodriguez has a 1.00 ERA in his past seven starts.
Notes: J.D. Martinez leads the Red Sox with 35 home runs and is batting .301 . . . Christian Vazquez is 10-for-28 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games . . . Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 156 hits and has 70 RBIs . . . Danny Santana is 9-for-31 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games . . . Vólquez will open the game in front of righty Ariel Jurado, who is 1-3 with a 9.23 ERA in his last seven outings.
Song of the Day: “Something to Believe In” by Poison
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.