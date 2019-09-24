Avisail Garcia of the Rays lined a pitch down the line at Tropicana Field, the ball bouncing around in the corner at the 322-foot mark.

Or maybe you were watching NESN as it happened in the sixth inning and couldn’t quite believe what you saw.

ARLINGTON, Texas — By now you’ve likely seen a replay of the remarkable throw Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts made against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

Betts picked up the ball with his bare hand a step from the warning track and threw it like a javelin toward third base. It reached third baseman Rafael Devers on the fly a few feet in front of the bag, and he slapped the tag down on the chest of a stunned Garcia.

Major League Baseball’s Statcast software measured the throw at 305 feet, more than the length of a football field.

“Fun to do something you didn’t know you could do,” Betts said after the game.

A day later, the throw was still causing a buzz. It was one of ESPN’s Top 10 plays — somehow only No. 7 — and the story Julian McWilliams wrote for the Globe was among the most read on our website.

It was heartening to see a defensive play get so much attention at a time when baseball has turned — for the worse — into a game of home runs and strikeouts with precious little action in between.

Through Monday, a record 6,550 home runs had been hit, 445 more than the previous mark, with six days left to play. This also will be the 12th consecutive season the strikeout record will fall as players flail away trying to hit one out.

The average major league game in 2019 has featured 17.5 strikeouts, about a third of the outs.

So when Betts makes an extraordinary play like he did, fans numbed by all the strikeouts and home runs take notice.

“There’s probably something to that,” said Tom Goodwin, who coaches first base for the Sox and is their outfield instructor. “It’s an offensive game now and there’s less focus on defense.

“As coaches we preach defense because it will help win you a ballgame. But it’s not always a priority for them.”

As strikeouts rise, assists plunge and outfielders have fewer chances to throw a runner out. The rise of analytically-driven decisions have teams so averse to even slight risks that outfielders are instructed to play deep and always hit the cutoff man to keep the double play in order.

Don’t take chances, that’s the standing order.

It’s why Red Sox fans should consider themselves fortunate to see Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. in the outfield. They each have 10 assists this season, tied for third-most in the majors.

“They push each other, absolutely,” Goodwin said. “It’s in a healthy way. Mookie wants to be like Jackie defensively. His throw was the kind you’d expect from Jackie. That’s why we were all so excited by it.

“You still get outs on the bases when the outfield hits the cutoff man. But those lasers like the throw Mookie made, those are rare. It was his inner Jackie coming out.”

What made Betts’s throw so memorable was it had the power of Bo Jackson or Vladimir Guerrero with the precision of Ichiro Suzuki.

To get an expert’s opinion on the throw, let’s call in Dwight Evans, a right fielder who earned eight Gold Gloves with the Red Sox.

Mookie Betts’ arm has impressed Dwight Evans. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe/Globe Staff

“For me, it was not unexpected,” Evans said by telephone from Boston. “Mookie does everything well and he’s always prepared for the situation. It didn’t surprise me.”

Betts came up as a second baseman and Evans believes the habit of staying low on the ball to field a grounder helps him in the outfield.

“Mookie gets in the right position as the ball comes to him and he’s able to get his legs into the throw. That’s the biggest thing,” Evans said. “He may not have the strongest arm out there but when you use your legs, you can make a throw like that.

“That’s what I always tried to do. A good throw starts with the legs.”

With no runner behind Garcia, Betts didn’t have to worry about the cutoff man. He could let it fly.

“I loved it,” Evans said. “When you make a throw like that, everything feels right. It’s an exciting moment.”

Evans was one of the instructors who worked with Betts when he made the transition to the outfield. Betts has since won three Gold Gloves and would seem to be a lock for a fourth.

As Betts came to the plate against the Texas Rangers in the second inning on Tuesday, the Fox Sports Southwest telecast showed a highlight of his throw.

“I saw it everywhere,” Goodwin said. “People love good defense.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.