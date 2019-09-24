ARLINGTON, Texas — Mookie Betts left Tuesday’s game against the Texas Rangers in the third inning with left foot pain, the Red Sox announced. Betts injured that foot a couple of weeks ago after a series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Both manager Alex Cora and Betts said the injury was because of the turf in Toronto. It kept Betts out of action for five games. He returned for the series against the Tampa Bay Rays