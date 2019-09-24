It took a fifth inning in which, staked to a 12-5 lead, Rodriguez was one batter away from being pulled after the Rangers cut the lead to 12-7 and had runners on the corners with two outs.

It took a 49-minute first inning in which Rodriguez and Texas Rangers starter Edison Volquez were equally as bad, yielding four earned runs in the 91-degree heat — somehow, Rodriguez working in long sleeves.

It took a visit from Alex Cora at that moment, and some words of motivation.

“ ‘You’ve been the horse all season, you deserve this,’ Cora said, recounting the conversation. “ ‘I’ll give you one more. And you better get him out.’ ”

It took a bailout by catcher Christian Vazquez, who gunned down Delino DeShields trying to steal second for the third out of the inning.

It took over two hours to play just five innings, but when it was finally over the Red Sox had won, 12-10. The game took 3 hours 59 minutes to complete, but, at the end, Rodriguez had his 19th win of the year.

He can now go for No. 20 this weekend when the Orioles help end the season at Fenway Park.

“I love that kid,” said Cora. “I’ve been very honest with him fron the get-go. As a staff we push him because we know the potential.”

The Sox want Rodriguez to get to 20 wins. So much so that Mookie Betts, who was supposed to have the day off, went into Alex Cora’s office late Monday night and said he wanted to play.

That came with an expense, though, when Betts — who hit his 29th homer in the second inning — was taken out after he aggravated a left foot injury that recently sidelined him for five games.

Rodriguez (19-6) ended up allowing 11 hits and three walks, his ERA leaping to 3.76. But the 26-year-old lefty could hang in there as long as he could because the offense scored in each of the first five innings. They spread out 14 hits in all, with J.D. Martinez (2 for 5, 3 RBIs) doing the most damage.

Marcus Walden took over for Rodriguez in the sixth and gave up two runs in a night that featured a heavy dosage of offense.

Cora called on Andrew Cashner in the seventh and he allowed a run, too, and suddenly it was a 12-10 game. By the start of the eighth inning, each team had a combined 28 hits with two homers.

Matt Barnes walked the first two Rangers of the eighth, but escaped unscathed.

Brandon Workman took over in the ninth and earned his 16th save.

