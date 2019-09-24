“Whatever’s going to happen is going to happen. It’s going to take care of itself. It’s been a very frustrating year. I’m still here with the Red Sox, and I plan on finishing this contract up and taking it from there.”

“I’m not even thinking about it right now, man,” Porcello said. “I haven’t gotten anybody out in two months. I got to figure out how to get somebody out again before taking those steps.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Rick Porcello let out a slight chuckle recently when asked about his pending free agency at the end of the season.

The time to think about it, perhaps, is here for the 30-year-old righthander as Wednesday’s start could be his final one in a Red Sox uniform. He goes into the game at 13-12 and a career-worst 5.56 ERA.

“We talked a little bit about it,” manager Alex Cora admitted. “We’ll see what the future holds, the guy is a pro. All the cool things he did in the regular season [in 2018]. The outing against New York [in August] the complete game. That was awesome. Those two outs he got in Game 1 of the ALDS kind of set the tempo for what was coming.”

Porcello’s looked like the best version of himself in his last two starts, something that was missing the entire season. In 11 innings, Porcello’s surrendered just two earned runs with 12 strikeouts.

Despite the struggles this season, he’s been durable. In his five seasons with the club, he’s been on the injured list just twice. Both times in 2015.

“He’s a pro,” Cora said. “The way he goes about his business. I’ve been saying all along, he wins, he tries to find something to go out there and get better. He loses it’s the same thing.”

Milestones

Cora is trying to find that balance. He wants his players to reach certain milestones, while also not getting into bad habits.

“You’ve been watching lately, when you get off your plan or start chasing numbers bad things happen,” Cora said. “Whenever [Rafael Devers] hit 29 homers, he started chasing everything outside the strike zone. We got to be careful with that.”

Another milestone for Devers would be reaching 200 hits. He went into Tuesday’s game in Texas at 192.

Devers recently became the first Sox third baseman to hit 31 homers in a season, breaking Butch Hobson’s record, set in 1977.

Mookie Betts, meanwhile, has scored 133 runs — which leads the league — with 28 homers and 16 stolen bases. If he were to hit two homers and steal four bags, he would become the first Sox player to hit those marks in the same season.

Eduardo Rodriguez (18-6) started Tuesday on the cusp of 20 wins, but his most important goal is 200 innings. He entered Tuesday with 191⅓ innings. His teammates are helping him reach those milestones.

“Mookie was supposed to have an off-day,” Cora said. “We had a conversation after the game [Monday] and he was like, ‘No I’m playing tomorrow.’

“We have something cool going on here and we just had a bad season. They care about each other.

“They’re not happy with what happened this year, but at the same time it’s baseball.”

Martinez, in context

J.D. Martinez has grinded at certain points of the season with his swing. Yet he has recorded his fourth season of 35 homers and 100 RBIs, second straight with the Sox. He is the ninth Sox player to reach those totals in multiple years

“It hasn’t been as easy as last year,” Cora said. “But at the end, the guy can hit. He’s going to work until the end. We had a day game on Sunday and he text me the night before, ‘Hey can we hit early?’ We usually don’t hit during day games. That’s what makes him one of the best hitters in the big leagues.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.