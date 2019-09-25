TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. Allard: No data available.

Rangers vs. Porcello: Choo 13-51, Andrus 8-37, Forsythe 8-31, Santana 4-16, Mazara 5-15, Odor 8-15, Mathis 2-8, DeShields 2-7, Pence 2-5, Guzman 0-4, Kiner-Falefa 0-2.

Stat of the Day: Rick Porcello is 72-55 with a 4.43 ERA in 158 starts for the Sox.

Notes: Xander Bogaerts (32 home runs, 112 RBI) and Rafael Devers (31 home runs, 114 RBI) are only the second shortstop/third baseman combo ever to record at least 30 home runs and 110 RBI each in a season. The 2001 A’s duo of Miguel Tejada (31/113) and Eric Chavez (32/114) also accomplished the feat. . . . Mitch Moreland is 8-for-34 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games . . . Rougned Odor leads the Rangers with 57 extra base hits and is slugging .427 . . . Allard is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in his last two starts after going 4-0 with a 3.78 ERA in his first six for the Rangers.

