After five years with the Red Sox, which included a Cy Young Award in 2016 and a World Series in 2018, it could very well have been his last in Boston with free agency looming.

The weight of the season, and the failure that came with it, erased any thoughts that might have otherwise surfaced in the Red Sox’ 10-3 victory over the Rangers on Wednesday night at Globe Life Park. But, perhaps, Porcello peered into his future as he walked off the mound after throwing six strong innings (98 pitches), allowing three runs on six hits while striking out eight batters.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The last time was something Rick Porcello said he hadn’t thought much about.

Porcello (14-12) got off to a rocky start in the first inning when Shin-Soo Choo doubled, Elvis Andrus singled and then Willie Calhoun got hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Rougned Odor hit a two-run doubleand, later on that inning, scored on Ronald Guzman’s single.

It looked as if Porcello’s final appearance in a Red Sox uniform — if this was indeed it — appeared to be an unforgiving one for the 30-year-old righthander. But he didn’t allow a run over his next five innings.

The Sox scored three runs to tie it in top half of the second, 3-3. In the third, Christian Vazquez’s two-run homer (his 23d of the season) put the Sox ahead, 5-3.

Mitch Moreland then homered in the top of the sixth, extending the lead to 7-4. Moreland went on to record four hits, matching his career high. Porcello, meanwhile, finished his outing with a 1-2-3 sixth, inducing Scott Heineman to fly out to left field for the final out of the frame and, perhaps, Porcello’s career with the Red Sox.

He finished the season with a 5.52 ERA.

Rafael Devers, who went 2 for 5, blasted his 32nd homer of the season in the top of the seventh inning. It was a solo shot, giving the Sox an 8-3 lead. It puts Devers’ hit total at 195 for the season with four games to play (including a day off Thursday).

More importantly, he passed Ted Williams for the most extra-base hits (87) by a Red Sox player before age 23.

In the ninth, Rangers reliever Ian Gibaut issued a lead-off walk to Andrew Benintendi, then a double to Devers, putting men in scoring position for Xander Bogaerts, whose sacrifice fly to center scored Benintendi to make it 9-3.

J.D. Martinez made it 10-3 when his sharply-hit line drive to right field scored Devers from third base.

Andrew Cashner closed it out for the Sox in the ninth.

He struck out Heineman, then got Delino DeShields to ground out to short stop Chris Owings, who had replaced Bogaerts. Cashner then struck out Tim Federowicz for the final out after he got him to chase on a slider in the dirt.

The Red Sox (83-75) now turn the page to Thursday in what will be a bullpen game and Brian Johnson will likely get the start in a bid for the sweep.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.