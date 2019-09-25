It was good timing, too, because this is the Rangers’ final homestand before they move to their new stadium, Globe Life Field, which will feature a retractable roof.

“It was cool,” said Workman, who’s now pitched in 25 MLB ballparks. “It was good to come here and pitch professionally finally.”

ARLINGTON, Texas — Brandon Workman grew up going to games at Globe Life Park. He was raised in nearby Bowie, Texas, just 90 minutes away from the stadium. He’d never pitched there before Tuesday, when Alex Cora called on his closer to help secure a 12-10 lead and Eduardo Rodriguez ’s 19th win of the year.

Workman had friends and family in the stands Tuesday evening, and they couldn’t have caught him at a better time.

Workman’s put together a career season. He entered Wednesday leading the league in opponent batting average (.125), slugging (.168) and OPS (.438). He’s given up only one home run all season, to Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon on May 14, with Workman’s 0.13 HR/nine innings also first in the majors (min 40 IP).

“I’ve just been consistent,” Workman said. “I’m executing my pitches a lot more consistently this year and it’s put me in a good spot.”

Manager Alex Cora wants him to take everything into next season but the walks, which Workman was handing out at a clip of 5.7 per nine innings.

“It’s a little bit different in every situation because you don’t want to give in,” Cora said. “I think he did a good job this year of using his fastball enough to keep [hitters] honest, and being able to throw the breaking ball for strikes early in the counts.”

Theo says no

Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein told reporters Wednesday that despite speculation to the contrary, he intends to stay in Chicago.

The Red Sox fired Dave Dombrowski earlier this month, and the thought of a Boston reunion with Epstein was a possibility, especially given the Cubs’ rocky finish to the 2019 season. But Epstein appeared to quash that discussion, saying he’s in Chicago for the foreseeable future.

“We have a lot we need to work on to get back to the level we’re accustomed to,” Epstein said of the Cubs. “I’m invested in that.”

Epstein was a part of Boston’s front office for many years, becoming GM in 2002 before leaving for Chicago after the 2011 season. He signed a five-year contract extension with the Cubs in 2016.

Another for Devers?

It’s been a year of milestones for Rafael Devers. The 22-year-old slugger recorded his 50th double on Sept. 10 against Toronto, his 30th homer against San Francisco on Sept. 18, then his 31st on Saturday at Tampa Bay, becoming the youngest Red Sox third baseman to reach that mark.

Now, he could reach 200 hits, entering Wednesday’s game just six shy. He’ll have Thursday off, but will play in the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Rafael Devers could still hit a major milestone this season -- 200 hits. Chris O’Meara/AP/Associated Press

“That would be cool for him to get to it,” Cora said.

Cora admitted that with each potential milestone, Devers has picked up some bad habits this month. The numbers reflect that: Entering Wednesday, Devers was having his worst month of the season, hitting just .238 with a .685 OPS. His 23 strikeouts are the most of any month.

“One thing’s for sure,” Cora said. “To get to 200 hits, we told him he needs to get back to owning the strike zone and going the other way. He’s in a good place now. Mechanically we found a few things the last couple of days.”

If Devers reaches that mark, he’ll be the youngest American League player to do so since Alex Rodriguez in 1996.

Betts out for series

Cora said Mookie Betts (foot) will be out for the remainder of the series, but should be active against Baltimore. Betts hit his 29th homer of the season Tuesday; he would be just the second Red Sox ever to record 30 homers and 40 doubles in as many as three seasons. David Ortiz did it four times . . . David Price is still scheduled to have surgery Thursday to remove the cyst in his left wrist.

Christopher Price of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.