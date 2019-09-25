SEATTLE — Zack Greinke of the Houston Astros lost his no-hit bid against the Seattle Mariners with one out in the bottom of the ninth when rookie Austin Nola hit a line drive single that fell well in front of diving center fielder Jake Marisnick.
To that point, Greinke had struck out nine batters on 105 pitches in Houston’s 3-0 victory. He departed the game after giving up a line drive single to right to Tim Lopes and was relieved by Will Harris.
The All-Star lost his perfect game in the sixth when he walked Dee Gordon, ending his streak of consecutive innings without a free pass at 29⅓ . He got out of the inning with a double play.
The Mariners have been no-hit twice this season, including once already by the Astros. No team has ever been no-hit three times in a season.
Greinke struck out five straight, including the side in the fifth inning, and has recorded 12 groundball outs. Seattle has pushed the ball into the outfield just twice. Omar Narváez hit a hard line drive right back at Greinke in the eighth, but the five-time Gold Glove winner got his glove up in time for the second out.
Greinke was looking for his eighth win since joining Houston after being traded by Arizona minutes before the trade deadline on July 31. He’s going for his fourth straight win and is 17-5 combined.
The righthander recorded his 200th career victory on Aug. 18 at Oakland. His best outing entering Wednesday was a one-hitter against the Mariners in 2009.