SEATTLE — Zack Greinke of the Houston Astros lost his no-hit bid against the Seattle Mariners with one out in the bottom of the ninth when rookie Austin Nola hit a line drive single that fell well in front of diving center fielder Jake Marisnick.

To that point, Greinke had struck out nine batters on 105 pitches in Houston’s 3-0 victory. He departed the game after giving up a line drive single to right to Tim Lopes and was relieved by Will Harris.

The All-Star lost his perfect game in the sixth when he walked Dee Gordon, ending his streak of consecutive innings without a free pass at 29⅓ . He got out of the inning with a double play.