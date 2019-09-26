TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. Minor: Bogaerts 2-11, Bradley Jr. 2-11, Devers 1-10, Martinez 5-9, Benintendi 2-9, Leon 2-6, Moreland 0-5, Vazquez 1-5, Holt 2-3, G. Hernandez 0-2, Owings 0-2.

Rangers vs. Lakins: Forsythe 0-1, Mathis 0-1, Odor 0-0, Santana 0-0.

Stat of the Day: The Red Sox have the most homers (241) and most strikeouts (1,346) in franchise history.

Notes: Travis Lakins will serve as the opener in what is expected to be another bullpen game for the Red Sox. The rookie didn’t give up a run in his first two starts, striking out five over 3 ⅔ innings. Lakins has made 15 appearances, holding opponents to a .265 average . . . Christian Vazquez is 10-for-30 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games . . . Minor beat the Sox on June 10 in at Fenway, holding them to two runs in eight innings . . . He is 1-1 with a 3.26 ERA against them in three starts with the Rangers. Minor is 5-4 with a 4.22 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP in 14 starts at home.

