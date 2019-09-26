“That was the first time I actually got to play for something in September,” said Goodwin, as the Rangers of 1998 and ’99 made it to the American League Division Series before losing in both years to the Yankees. “It was that old pennant fever. That was a great experience. We ended up winning the AL West both years.”

With Globe Life Park closing its gates after 25 years, the Rangers will move across the street to the new Globe Life Field. Before Thursday afternoon’s series finale, Goodwin reflected on some his memories of the ballpark.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Red Sox first base coach Tom Goodwin played parts of three seasons (1997-99) with the Texas Rangers. The best season of his 14-year major league career came in 1998, when he hit .290 with a .378 on-base percentage while stealing 38 bases.

But the thought of Globe Life Park closing didn’t make Goodwin feel sad. In fact, it was just the opposite.

“It’s hot out there, bro,” he said.

Tuesday and Wednesday night’s games were 91 and 94 degrees, respectively, at first pitch. It was in the high 80s at first pitch on Thursday, but the temperature shot up to 96 degrees by the third inning. The new stadium will feature a retractable roof, so the Rangers can play more day games.

“This is a beautiful stadium, don’t get me wrong,” Goodwin said. “But for the betterment of the game and even for the Rangers, those guys get worn down playing in that heat. I know we did.”

Goodwin stole 93 bases while with the Rangers. Asked how he was able to do that in the heat, he didn’t have an answer. Or maybe this was it.

“I don’t know,” said Goodwin. “But now I know why I got thrown out so many times.”

During the 1998 season, sure enough, Goodwin led the AL in being caught stealing.

Hernandez pressing

This was supposed to be a big month for Marco Hernandez. With Brock Holt’s impending free agency, Hernandez — who is finally healthy — seemed like an obvious choice to replace him. But after going 1 for 5 with three strikeouts in Thursday’s 7-5 loss, Hernandez is hitting just .160 in September.

He’s struggled in the field, too, often looking jumpy at second base. Manager Alex Cora indicated prior to the game that Hernandez is pressing a bit.

“It’s not that easy,” Cora said. “Sometimes you try to prove to people that you belong and you get off what you usually do. One of the things we need him to do is control the strike zone. Three walks in 150-plus at-bats isn’t good enough. He’s trying to prove to everyone he belongs here. He doesn’t have to do that.”

Strikeouts have hurt Hernandez, too. In September, he’s fanned 22 times. Hernandez will play winter ball in Puerto Rico, which Cora said will be important. He will move around as a utility player, which is Holt’s role. Cora said with where the game is going, that will make Hernandez more valuable.

“Just go out there and play,” Cora said. “He needs repetitions. You look at the Yankees and what [DJ] LeMahieu has done for them. He plays second, third, first base. It’s been great for them. I think going down there and getting reps and moving around is going to benefit [Hernandez] and it’s going to benefit us.”

Banged up

Andrew Benintendi fouled a ball off his right calf in the fourth inning on Thursday and was taken out of the game shortly after. “He’s banged up,” Cora said. “He’ll get treatment tomorrow. He’s hurting. Nothing serious. But he was in a tough spot, so I just decided to take him out.” . . . Mookie Betts should be a go for the season-ending series against the Orioles, Cora said . . . David Price had surgery on his left wrist to remove a cyst . . . Rafael Devers recorded his 87th and 88th extra-base hits of the season on Wednesday night, tying him for most in the majors. He also passed Ted Williams (86 in 1939) for the most extra-base hits by a Red Sox player in a season before turning 23 . . . On Wednesday, Devers also recorded his 52nd double of 2019, passing Wade Boggs (51 in 1989) for the Sox’ record for a third baseman.