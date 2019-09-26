ARLINGTON, Texas — Rangers pitcher Mike Minor went 8⅔ innings Thursday and got support from his teammates to hold off the Red Sox, 7-5, at Globe Life Park.

The Rangers broke a 5-5 tie with two runs in the seventh.

The Red Sox, who rested a number of their regular starters, including Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, and Mookie Betts (sore left foot), had tied the game in the top of the inning on home runs by Jackie Bradley Jr. and Chris Owings.