The Red Sox will be hosting the fan event this weekend while the team takes on the Orioles in a three-game series. On Friday, Sox players will be greeting fans at all of the park gates between 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. while handing out schedules for the 2020 season. Fans can also receive free haircuts inside Gate A at a pop-up Super Cuts salon.

An opportunity to take photos with Red Sox players on the field at Fenway? “Golden Tickets” hidden underneath random seats that are good for 2020 Opening Day tickets, replica World Series rings and more? Get ready for “Fan Appreciation Weekend” at Fenway Park.

For high school and college students, the team will host a #StudentNight party during the game at the Vineyard Vines Club for the price of $9. Giveaways will also be available on Snapchat and Twitter.

On Sunday, fans will have the chance to take photos with players on the field from 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m., as well as an opportunity to run around the bases. The team is also offering a “Family 4 Pax” ticket package that includes 4 tickets to the game and food vouchers for $99.

All weekend, “Golden Tickets” giveaways will be dispersed underneath seats at Fenway that will offer different prizes such as 2020 Opening Day tickets, seat and premium areas upgrades, signed photos, gift cards, merchandise, and even replica World Series rings.

The Red Sox will take on the Orioles on Friday at 7:10 pm, Saturday at 1:05 pm and Sunday at 3:05 pm. to conclude their 2019 season.