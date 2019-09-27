TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. Wojciechowski: Betts 1-6, Bogaerts 1-7, Benintendi 0-6, Devers 1-6, Vazquez 1-6, Bradley Jr. 1-4, Martinez 0-4, Holt 1-1, Moreland 0-3, Hernandez 0-2.

Orioles vs. Eovaldi: Davis, 4-13, Trumbo 6-10, Villar 1-4, Mancini 2-5, Mullins 2-5, Nunez 4-4, Severino 0-4, Wilkerson 0-3, Stewart 0-2, Alberto 0-1, Santander 0-1, Sisco 0-1.

Stat of the Day: Jackie Bradley Jr. is 12-for-43 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Notes: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 88 extra base hits and is batting .310 . . . Christian Vazquez is 10-for-30 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games . . . Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 34 home runs and has 94 RBIs. Austin Hays is 13-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore. . . . Wojciechowski shut out the Red Sox for 7 1/3 innings on July 21. That was the best outing of 2019 for the righty, who is 3-8 with a 5.31 ERA overall.

