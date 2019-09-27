Eovaldi pitched poorly again as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Sox, 4-1, before a crowd of 35,533 at Fenway Park.

Two hours later, Nate Eovaldi took the mound and demonstrated why his performance is one of the problems to be solved as the Sox regroup.

Red Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner met with reporters at 5 p.m. on Friday to discuss what had gone wrong this season and how they planned to fix it by hiring a new general manager.

Eovaldi finished the season 2-1 with a 5.99 earned run average after agreeing to a four-year, $68 million contract in December. He missed three months because of elbow surgery and biceps tendinitis.

Eovaldi allowed 14 home runs over 64⅓ innings including a three-run shot to left field in the third inning by Renato Nunez on Friday.

Nunez added an RBI double off Marcus Walden in the ninth inning.

Journeyman righthander Asher Wojciechowski allowed four hits over six innings and struck out six for the win.

Wojciechowski faced the Red Sox three times this season and allowed two earned runs over 18 innings. He had a 6.02 ERA in 14 other starts.

Wojciechowski and three relievers retired 12 Red Sox in order before Rafael Devers doubled leading off the ninth. He scored on a single by Xander Bogaerts.

Bogaerts was then picked off.

Baltimore pitchers struck out 12 with one walk. Five Red Sox pitchers combine to walk nine.

The Red Sox (83-77) have lost seven of 10 and at 37-40 are assured of a losing record at Fenway Park this season. Jhoulys Chacin starts the penultimate game of the season on Saturday afternoon.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.