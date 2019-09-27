Speaking to reporters crammed into a suite at Fenway Park late Friday afternoon, Henry and Werner said Dave Dombrowski didn’t share those same goals and that’s why he was fired Sept. 8.

The job responsibilities Red Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner outlined for their next general manager included slashing payroll by 15 percent to get under the luxury tax threshold, finding a way to keep Mookie Betts, rebuilding the farm system, and contending for a championship all the while.

During a session described as both informal and on the record, Henry and Werner indicated they plan to hire a GM from outside the organization instead of promoting one of the four assistants who have been running the team the last three weeks.

“This is a tough job. This is a challenging offseason,” Henry said. “To put [one of the assistants] in charge and responsible for that, that’s sort of a tough way to start your career as a general manager. So we are starting the search looking outward.”

The new GM will have a full agenda. The owners said their goal was to cut the payroll approximately $34 million before next season to get under the $208 million threshold in 2020. That would reset the penalties the team accrued for being over the limit the last two seasons.

“We’ve known for some time now that we needed to reset as other clubs have done,” Henry said.

The Sox, Werner said, want to become more sustainable.

“One of the things that we’ve talked about, and I think is apparent, is that we need to have more depth in our minor league system and more people coming up through the system who can be every day baseball players,” he said.

The owners also made it clear that the new GM will inherit Alex Cora as manager and much of the baseball operations staff. But they expect a lot of interest.

“I consider this position to be one of the most coveted in all sports,” Werner said.

That’s inarguable. The Sox are one of the cornerstone franchises in baseball and have vast resources.

But stability is an issue. The new GM will be the third person in that position in the last six seasons.

Henry said immediately after the World Series last season that he wanted to get Dombrowski signed to an extension. But on Friday he said the Sox knew they needed to make a switch in leadership shortly after the Series. That’s how quickly it changed.

“It was clear to me that we weren’t on the same page at that point,” he said.

Henry pushed back at the idea of the Sox acting rashly.

“We always opt when we can to have — whether it’s a general manager or manager — here as long as possible,” he said. “We don’t look to make changes willy-nilly.”

Much will be made about the Sox slashing payroll. But nine of the 10 playoffs teams this season — assuming Oakland and Tampa Bay claim the American League wild cards — have payrolls below the tax threshold. Only the Yankees, at $231 million, exceeded it.

The Athletics, Braves, Brewers, Cardinals, Twins, and Rays all succeeded with payrolls at or below $130 million. If the Red Sox can’t figure out a way to win with $205 million, shame on them.

Under Dombrowski, the Sox filled every hole in the most obvious, direct, and usually expensive way. They need to get back to the creativity Ben Cherington showed in building the 2013 team or the subtle moves Theo Epstein made during his tenure that so often paid off.

Financial might can win a championship, Dombrowski proved that. Financial might and more resourcefulness can win two in a row or three over five seasons.

The Red Sox will shed roughly $63 million in payroll with the free agents coming off the books, a group that finally includes Pablo Sandoval.

But Chris Sale has a $15 million raise coming his way and Xander Bogaerts an $8 million hike thanks to their contract extensions. Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Andrew Benintendi also are in line for significant increases through arbitration.

Getting to $208 million likely will require J.D. Martinez opting out of his contract or trading Betts.

As to who will want those challenges, look to the teams that succeeded with less this season.

Tampa Bay vice president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom has shown he can win on a tight budget. The same is true for Lynn native Derek Falvey, the chief baseball officer of the Twins, or his GM, Thad Levine.

Former Sox player Tim Naehring, a vice president with the Yankees, would be a good choice. Or maybe, against long odds, Epstein can be lured back.

Advice to the new guy: Get a long-term deal. There’s a lot to be done.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.