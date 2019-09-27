The pair didn’t offer a timetable to fill the position, but expressed confidence in the team’s four top executives who are running the department, saying that Brian O’Halloran, Eddie Romero, Zack Scott, and Raquel Ferreira can handle running the organization while the search continues.

Henry and Werner met with members of the media Friday evening and offered their first comments since Dave Dombrowski was fired as the president of baseball operations on Sept. 8.

Red Sox principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner expressed a desire to get the Red Sox under the $208 million luxury tax threshold in 2020, and that they will likely hire a new baseball operations leader from outside of the organization to help do it.

Manager Alex Cora, who followed up a World Series title in 2018 by falling short of the playoffs, will also remain as the field manager no matter who is hired, Henry said.

Henry also owns the Globe.

Henry praised Dombrowski, saying he was “the right choice at the right time,” but that he realized shortly after winning the World Series that he and Dombrowski weren’t necessarily on the same page about the future direction of the franchise.

‘There was a difference, I think, in how we thought we should move forward,” Henry said ahead of the first game of the Red Sox’ final home series of the season.

Henry would not elaborate on the differences, however.

“I don’t want to go into what the differences were ... He’s a great general manager,” Henry said.

Ownership expressed interest in retaining Mookie Betts, who will become a free agent after the 2020 season. Werner said he thinks Betts “loves the Red Sox” and said he and president Sam Kennedy recently connected with Betts’s agent.

“We would hope that he stays with us for the rest of his career,” Werner said. “We have made some proposals in the past.”

Werner said the team wants to continue conversations with Betts and his agent, and that they haven’t had to consider Plan B or Plan C if Betts were to leave Boston.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.