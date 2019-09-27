The controversy was set in motion with one out in the ninth inning, when Red Sox infielder Chris Owings hit a foul popup between home and first on a 1-and-1 count. Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman , at the urging of Minor, let the ball drop. On the next pitch, Minor struck out Owings on a called third strike.

One day after the Rangers intentionally let a foul ball drop to facilitate the efforts of their starter, Mike Minor , to reach 200 strikeouts, the Red Sox remained vexed by their conduct. Indeed, that befuddlement appeared to grow with the claim by Rangers manager Chris Woodward that the Red Sox, in swinging at the first pitch of all three of their at-bats in the eighth inning, had stopped trying to win while trying to foil Minor’s pursuit of a plateau.

This popup that dropped between Rangers Ronald Guzman (left) and Jose Trevino has remained an issue for the Red Sox.

“I’m not going to comment on it,” said Owings. “There’s really nothing to talk about. Give the guy respect. It’s what he wanted, so . . . there’s just not much to talk about.”

The Rangers aren’t the only team in late-season games trying to help their players reach milestones. The Red Sox allowed Eduardo Rodriguez to try to work through five innings despite an escalating pitch count on Tuesday to help him claim a victory and leave open the possibility of a 20-win season. Late in the season, teams might make in-game decisions — holding a runner at third base if a batter in the on-deck circle has 99 RBIs, allowing a pitcher to enter in the ninth inning of a blowout to hit “games finished” incentives — that are meant to facilitate individual goals.

That said, the Red Sox remained put off by the blatancy of the foul ball. One member of the Red Sox noted that the matter would have been a non-issue had Guzman merely pretended to lose the ball in the sun.

Though Woodward said after Thursday’s game he expected he’d connect at some point with Red Sox manager Alex Cora to discuss the disagreement, as of Friday afternoon, that conversation hadn’t occurred.

“He has my number,” said Cora. “There’s no messages.”

Meanwhile, Cora said that the team wasn’t aware that Minor was pursuing 200 strikeouts when it started attacking first pitches. Instead, it saw an opportunity to attack a pitcher whose pitch count had escalated.

“We hit two home runs in the seventh on first pitches,” noted Cora, referring to long balls by Jackie Bradley Jr. and Owings, “so maybe it was our approach. We’re not going to grind out at-bats with [Minor at] 117 pitches in the eighth inning. We’re trying to get the pitch count up in the eighth? I don’t know.”

In Arlington, Texas, Minor faulted the Red Sox for complaining.

“You can look at it both ways, but I don’t think they should be crying about it,” he told reporters. “[The dropped foul ball] gave them another chance. I don’t understand that.”

Ultimately, Cora seemed ready to stop contemplating the matter.

“On to Baltimore,” he chuckled.

Workman-like

Brandon Workman went into the final weekend of the season putting up numbers that require historic context. He had held hitters to the lowest average (.125), slugging percentage (.168), and OPS (.438) in the majors, with the slugging percentage ranking as the lowest permitted by any pitcher in any season in the last 50 years. Objectively, he’s been one of the most dominant relievers in baseball this year. Does he care whether he’s recognized accordingly?

“Honestly, by the casual fan, no,” said Workman. “There are certain aspects where I’d like to be recognized, but to the casual fan, no. I really don’t care. I’ve had highs and lows with fans through my career. I don’t care anymore.”

The trust of members of his organization matters more to the 31-year-old, as does his own sense of progress. In 2019, Workman has combined an improved understanding of how to use his curveball, fastball, and cutter with a full year of health and improved arm strength. His average four-seam fastball velocity of 92.9 m.p.h. this year was the highest of his career, up from 91.2 in 2018. Those ingredients allowed Workman to enter Friday with a career-high 72 appearances while sustaining his excellent performance throughout the year.

“There’s a sense of pride,” said Workman (9-1, 16 saves, 1.91 ERA). “I worked very hard this offseason to put myself in a position to take the ball whenever I needed to and be able to perform consistently, not have the ups and downs that come with a heavy workload.”

Workman believes that the formula he’s found this year – during the offseason, between outings, and on the mound – is one that can allow him continued success moving forward.

“I don’t expect to be worse next year,” said Workman. “I don’t think I just got lucky this year – that it was a great year and it’s going to be an outlier. I feel like everything I’ve done, I’m capable of repeating. And honestly, I feel like there are aspects of my game where I can improve on them next year.”

Hernandez ’penned in for future

Darwinzon Hernandez, who registered a 4.45 ERA with 16.9 strikeouts and 7.7 walks per nine innings while representing a potentially dominant late-innings force, will not pitch again over the final weekend of the season. While there had been some debate throughout the season about whether he might be more valuable as a starter or reliever moving forward, Cora said that the Sox view Hernandez strictly as a reliever heading into 2020.

“We’re very proud of him, we’re very happy with him, and going into the offseason, we see him as a reliever. He’s a big part of what we’re trying to accomplish next year,” said Cora. “For a sprint, I do feel it’s very good for us. Get three outs and move on.”

Moving on

A number of injured players — starters Chris Sale and David Price as well as first baseman Steve Pearce — were in the clubhouse. Cora said Sale has shown progress and physical improvement in his rehab work in Fort Myers, Fla., but the pitcher had yet to resume throwing, and had yet to have a planned follow-up visit with Dr. James Andrews to determine the status of his left elbow injury, characterized by the team as inflammation. The manager suggested that he anticipates Sale and Price “should be OK” heading into spring training . . . The zip of rolls of packing tape provided a soundtrack in the Red Sox clubhouse as players readied to head home. Cora and members of the team’s training staff and strength coaches spent several hours meeting with player to discuss offseason strength programs.

Alex Speier