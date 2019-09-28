Friday’s revelation by ownership that they plan to cut payroll to dip under the salary tax threshold of $208 million didn’t come as a surprise to Cora. It’s something he had already discussed with John Henry and Tom Werner.

But that still represents change for manager Alex Cora, who will be working under a new general manager with what is likely to be a remodeled roster next season.

Instead of having the highest payroll in baseball next season, the Red Sox will have to settle for only the second or third. It’s the equivalent of flying first class now and then instead of taking a private jet.

“I had a pretty good idea what was going on even before this year,” Cora said Saturday. “At the end of the day, we know the nature of the business and what you have to do.”

Cora played for six teams in his 14 years in the majors before coaching with the Astros and then joining the Sox. His brother, Joey, was with four teams in 11 seasons and has since coached with four organizations.

Change isn’t unusual in baseball, it’s expected.

“One thing for sure, this is an organization that regardless of the plan the main goal is to win the World Series,” Cora said. “I don’t see that changing.”

The Sox won by brute force last season, building a payroll so high that not even the Yankees or Dodgers could jump over it.

The pile toppled this season when injures to pricey pitchers Nate Eovaldi, David Price, and Chris Sale revealed a lack of rotation depth.

“There’s a few things that are going to change in the upcoming days, weeks or months. We have to adjust to it,” Cora said. “We understand what we have to do to be competitive next year. That’s my job.”

Baseball’s salary cap discourages dynasties. The Joe Torre Yankees pushed their payroll higher to keep their star players and add others. Now teams like the Red Sox have to choose when to dial back and reset the penalties for exceeding the limit.

But Cora is confident that when the Red Sox reassemble in February, it will be with their core intact.

“The talent is still here,” he said. “You’ve got [Andrew Benintendi], and you’ve got Xander [Bogaerts] and you’ve got Raffy [Devers] and Mookie [Betts] and Jackie [Bradley Jr.].

“They’re still young players, athletic players, that impact the game. Whatever decision is made in the offseason, I’ll understand. But at the end I know we’re going to be trying to win the World Series and that’s the most important thing.”

Henry, the principal owner, made it clear he wants to hire a new GM from outside the organization. Cora’s biggest reaction to that news was that it meant he would probably have to fly back to Boston a few more times in the offseason to parley with his new boss.

Cora has been around baseball for a long time in various roles, including broadcasting for ESPN. It’s unlikely the Red Sox will hire anybody he doesn’t have at least some familiarity with.

“Throughout this process to become a manager I interviewed with five or six different organizations. Maybe somebody I talked to over the years will be here. You never know,” he said.

“I’m good at making adjustments. Whoever is running the operation — we’re going to connect. I think we’re going to be on the same page. That’s something I’ve done my whole career. It’s not going to change.”

Cora and the Sox won 108 games in 2018 then roared to a championship. At best they will win 24 fewer games this season.

Cora’s bottomless confidence got the best of him at times, his suggestions throughout the spring and much of the summer that the Sox would be fine proving hollow.

The pace of spring training has to be rethought after a season-defining slow start and maybe the coaching staff needs to be adjusted, although for now Cora expects all will return.

Year 3 will likely define his tenure much more than the first two.

“Last year it worked and this year it didn’t,” Cora said. “The goal here is not to win one and not make it to the playoffs in three years. You’ve got to be consistent. I think we have the core to do that.”

Cora has talked to the team about restructuring how the Sox go about their business. There are plans to remodel the clubhouse and become more advanced in areas such as conditioning and nutrition.

There are subtle advantages to be gained with such adjustments and those conversations have started.

“To talk about a few things I do believe that we can do better,” Cora said. “Not on the field but things that the guys need around here in Fenway. They’re listening and hopefully we can improve.”

Cora has been going full speed since 2017 when he was named the bench coach of the Astros. His girlfriend had twin boys, a hurricane devastated his native Puerto Rico, there were two World Series runs, and he even tangled with President Trump.

Some rest and reflection is coming up soon and it’s needed. But the coming offseason will be an eventful and important one. It starts Monday.

Peter Abraham