That figure is the line of demarcation for the Red Sox, the payroll threshold at which luxury tax penalties start to take effect. Red Sox principal owner John Henry stated flatly that the team plans to bring its payroll under that figure in 2020 for the purposes of resetting the rate at which it’s taxed moving forward. While Henry and chairman Tom Werner later amended that statement to suggest that the team has a goal – but not a mandate – to get below the luxury tax threshold next year, every potential transaction this winter now will be viewed through the prism of the team’s payroll.

As the Red Sox navigate toward 2020, a giant number may do as much to define the team moving forward as whomever the Red Sox install to take over their baseball operations department. The number: $208 million.

So what does that mean, and why does that have implications that extend to Mookie Betts? Here’s a primer:

What is the luxury tax threshold?

Teams that exceed certain payroll thresholds get hit with progressive luxury tax penalties that go up for “repeat offenders” who surpass the luxury tax threshold for multiple years in a row. It’s a mechanism in the collective bargaining agreement that, depending on perspective, has either created a significant disincentive for teams to spend beyond certain levels or that has provided teams with political cover to remain under those levels. Either way, all things being equal, teams prefer to not pay taxes than to pay them (shocker!), and so the luxury tax threshold has served as a key factor in teams’ payroll plans.

What are the tax rates? And do the Red Sox push past them?

For the second straight year in 2019, the Red Sox will absorb a sizable luxury tax bill while spending more than any other team in baseball.

In 2017, the Red Sox kept their payroll under $195 million in order to avoid paying any luxury tax that year and thus resetting the tax thresholds moving forward.

In 2018, when the luxury tax threshold was set at $197 million, the Red Sox spent well beyond it, with a payroll of roughly $240 million in their championship season. In so doing, they not only incurred the first-time offender’s base luxury tax rate of 20 percent on all outlays over $197 million, but also got hit with a 32 percent tax on expenditures above $217 million, and finally a 62.5 percent tax rate on all of their payroll expenses above $237 million. The team got hit with a tax bill of roughly $12 million.

In 2019, the luxury tax threshold is at $206 million. The team blew past that baseline threshold – with the base tax rate moving up for a second-time offender to 30 percent – and the next luxury tax tier, with a 42 percent tax on all spending over $226 million. But the team stayed below the third and highest luxury tax threshold, which would have resulted in a 75 percent penalty on any spending beyond $246 million. The team’s payroll is just north of $240 million but below $246 million, with an estimated tax bill of roughly $12 million.

In 2020, the team faces a bigger potential tax burden. Every dollar spent above $208 million will be taxed at a 50 percent rate; the next thresholds are a 62 percent tax for anything over $228 million, and a 95 percent tax on spending beyond $248 million. If the team stays below the threshold, however, it will reset its tax rates – with the base tax rate falling back to 20 percent whenever the team next goes past the threshold.

My eyes have crossed. What does that mean in practical terms?

The team doesn’t particularly want to keep spending at a level that incurs the luxury tax. In theory, the idea of paying outfielder Mookie Betts $30 million in 2020 (an estimate of his potential arbitration earnings for next season) carries considerable appeal. Even at that price, his likely production makes him a bargain.

But if the team is already committed to spending beyond the luxury tax threshold ($208 million), then the actual cost to the team of his contract for 2020 would be more like $43 million. So every player becomes considerably more expensive for teams that repeatedly blow past the threshold, helping to explain why every big market team – the Red Sox (2017), Cubs (2018), Dodgers (2018), and Yankees (2018) – played limbo in recent years to get under it for at least one season.

Red Sox arbitration-eligibles in 2010 Figures in millions. Player 2020 estimate Mookie Betts 30 Jackie Bradley Jr. 10 Eduardo Rodriguez 8 Andrew Benintendi 3.5 Brandon Workman 3.5 Matt Barnes 2.5 Sandy Leon 2.48 Heath Hembree 1.8 Steven Wright 1.375 Marco Hernandez 0.6 TOTAL 63.755 SOURCE : Cot's Contracts, MLBTradeRumors.com, Major league sources

How is luxury tax payroll calculated?

There’s a bit more than meets the eye. It’s based on the average annual value (AAV) of player contracts. It also includes the salary of minor leaguers who are on the 40-man roster, as well as a standard benefits bill of a bit more than $15 million that all teams must pay. On top of that, teams want to keep a war chest to take on more salary with in-season callups and trades.

OK, so if the luxury tax threshold is $208 million next year, where are the Sox?

If they keep their current roster intact and J.D. Martinez (who has the right to opt out of his five-year, $110 million deal this winter) remains on the roster, the Red Sox would already be spending beyond the threshold next year. Based on the current guaranteed contracts, projected arbitration earnings, and estimates for their players who aren’t yet arbitration-eligible, the team has roughly $220 million in commitments for next year – and that’s without a fifth starter to replace Rick Porcello, without bullpen upgrades, and without a first baseman to pair with Michael Chavis. That figure also fails to account for a $10 million in-season war chest.

So: The team is at $230 million and counting.

Red Sox guaranteed salaries in 2020 Dustin Pedroia not included. Figures in millions. Player 2020 AAV David Price 31 Chris Sale 25.6 JD Martinez 22 Xander Bogaerts 20 Nathan Eovaldi 17 Dustin Pedroia 13.3 Christian Vazquez 4.52 TOTAL 133.42 SOURCES : Cot's Contracts, MLBTradeRumors.com, Major league sources

Team control pre-arbitration-eligible Figures in millions Player 2020 ESTIMATES Rafael Devers 0.8 Brian Johnson 0.65 Ryan Brasier 0.6 Marcus Walden 0.6 Colten Brewer 0.59 Josh Taylor 0.59 Michael Chavis 0.58 Darwinzon Hernandez 0.58 TOTAL 4.99 SOURCE : Cot's Contracts, MLBTradeRumors.com, Major league sources

So how could the Red Sox get below $208 million?

Scenario 1: Martinez opts out

If Martinez opts out of his five-year deal, the Red Sox wouldn’t quite shed his entire $22 million salary. They’d still be on the hook for $6 million – an amount that represents the difference between how his salary was calculated for luxury tax purposes in both 2018 and 2019 (a total of $44 million based on the $22 million AAV in each season) and how much he actually made ($50 million – $23.75 million salaries in 2018 and 2019, along with a $2.5 million buyout). Still, that $16 million – in combination with a decision to non-tender Steven Wright and Sandy Leon rather than offering them arbitration, thus saving about $4 million – would get the Red Sox just below the threshold, albeit with one small problem: They’d still need a fifth starter, a first baseman, a DH, and of course they’d love to add a bullpen arm.

So the team might still have to keep shedding salary – possibly seeking to trade or even non-tender Jackie Bradley Jr. and his projected $10 million salary, freeing resources for some low-dollar signings to address the holes on the roster – which, with the departure of Martinez and Bradley, would now include a starter, a first baseman, a DH, and a center fielder.

If the Sox want to get below the luxury tax threshold, they probably couldn’t explore long-term deals for Betts or Rafael Devers or Eduardo Rodriguez until the 2021 season.

Scenario 2: Martinez opts in, gets traded

In some ways, the Sox might find it easier to gain flexibility if Martinez opted into his contract and then got traded – thus allowing the Sox to shed the entirety of his salary for 2020 (rather than having the $6 million hit for his departure in free agency). An opt-in-and-trade scenario, along with the trimming of Wright and Leon from the roster, would get the Sox a bit of flexibility to start addressing needs … but not that much. So they might still be left looking to deal Bradley.

Scenario 3: Martinez opts in, and Sox contemplate the unthinkable

If Martinez remains with the Sox at his current salary level of $22 million a year, and the team is hell-bent on getting below the luxury tax threshold next year, then there’s a direct path to doing so: Trading Betts, particularly if the club is convinced that he’s not willing to sign a long-term deal. Perhaps the Sox could address some of their needs (low-cost starting pitcher and a starting outfielder) through such a deal while also freeing up money to spend on the rest of their needs.

The mere possibility of dealing Betts should be enough to sicken members of the organization, but it presents the clearest path to getting under the threshold in 2020 while also freeing resources to address other needs.

There’s got to be a better way, right?

Maybe.

The team could also see if someone would take the last three years of, say, David Price’s contract if it was heavily subsidized – though with the enormous limitation that any subsidy would count as payroll for luxury tax purposes. For instance, if the team found a taker to pay roughly $10 million a year of Price’s 2020 salary, the Sox would absorb a $22 million payroll hit – as calculated for luxury tax purposes – to have the lefthander pitch elsewhere, so they’d probably also have to part ways with Bradley, Wright, and Leon. And, of course, they’d need to add two starters to their rotation, a centerfielder, a first baseman, and add to their bullpen.

There could be even more elaborate possibilities involving Price. Is there a deal to be had with a team that has payroll short-term payroll flexibility in which the lefthander could be sent to a team that would pay all of his 2020 salary – and then get all of Price’s contract in 2021 and 2022 ($32 million each year) subsidized by the Sox? Such a move – which would give a team three years of Price for $32 million; presumably, the Sox could offer one or more prospects as deal sweeteners – would create the same kind of 2020 flexibility as a deal involving Betts, even if it guaranteed that the Sox would spend enormous sums in 2021 and 2022.

Such deals are incredibly hard to pull off. But it’s worth recalling that the Braves and Dodgers made a dead-money deal involving Matt Kemp, Adrian Gonzalez, Scott Kazmir, and Brandon McCarthy before the 2018 season to exchange onerous contracts. The deal was close to financially neutral in the aggregate, but allowed the Dodgers to reduce their 2018 payroll and get under the luxury tax threshold while freeing up the Braves to have money to spend starting in 2019 (hello, Josh Donaldson).

Is there any chance Price could be dealt for a player or players who have similarly burdensome long-term obligations that are distributed over a longer time horizon? It would be hard to find a match given the lefthander’s historically large contract. The mere exercise of trying to imagine such long shot possibilities underscores the difficulty of the Red Sox’ task if they truly do intend to get under the luxury tax threshold.

Should a team really be so insistent on doing this?

When it comes to the luxury tax threshold, fans/players and teams/owners have competing, rational interests.

By staying below the threshold and resetting their luxury tax rates in 2017 — something that required them to decrease payroll by about $6 million from 2016 levels — they saved a total of more than $20 million in tax payments in 2018-19. Did those savings leave them more inclined to spend aggressively in the last two years, when they’ve outspent every other team in the game by a sizable margin? Probably.

Yet for an organization that was once willing to spend $63 million as a one-off expense on a speculative investment, should $20 million in prospective luxury tax savings (on top of the player’s 2020 salary) truly determine whether the team retains or parts with an elite talent like Betts or Martinez? Can’t the Sox — a team with revenues that are among the most sizable in the game — afford to retain their stars? How much can a team truly afford to spend while remaining profitable? Is it reasonable for a big-revenue team to carry a payroll of roughly $200 million, or is there some obligation to spend closer to $230 million to $250 million?

Those questions hover not merely over the Sox but over the entire sport. But for the Sox, the answers will shape the future.

Red Sox total commitments in 2020 Commitment Players 2020 $ M Guaranteed (AAV) 6 133.42 Arbitration 10 63.755 Major lg pre-arb 8 4.99 Minor lg 40-man** 2 Benefits** 15.5 TOTAL 24 219.67 SOURCE : Cot's Contracts, MLBTradeRumors.com, Major league sources

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.