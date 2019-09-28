TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Means: Devers 2-13, Betts 3-12, Bogaerts 3-10, Vazquez 2-10, Martinez 2-9, Bradley Jr. 1-6, Benintendi 2-4, Leon 1-4, Travis 1-3, M. Hernandez 0-2, Moreland 1-2

Orioles vs. Chacin: Davis 2-3, Brooks 0-2

Stat of the Day: Means, with an 11-11 record, was drafted by the Orioles in the 11th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

Notes: Entering Saturday, the Orioles have 222 losses dating back to the start of last season ... Rafael Devers needs three doubles in the next two games to tie the Red Sox’ single-season doubles record (Nomar Garciaparra, 56, 2002) ... J.D. Martinez now has four seasons with 35 home runs and 100 RBIs ... Colten Brewer just two runs and four hits over his last 11 outings ... Xander Bogaerts recorded his 500th career RBI on Friday night.

Song of the Day: “Circles” by Post Malone

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.