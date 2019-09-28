It took just four pitches to know what type of game this would be for the Red Sox on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The Orioles’ Jonathan Villar doubled off Jhoulys Chacin on the first pitch of the game. The next batter, D.J. Stewart, homered on a 1-1 count, giving the Orioles a 2-0 lead.

Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez hit back-to-back homers to put the Sox up, 3-2. But Chacin allowed two more homers, to Richie Martin and Renato Nunez, in the second and third innings respectively. The Orioles scored four more against Andrew Cashner in the sixth, which all but sealed a 9-4 Red Sox loss.