But, like much of the season, Bogaerts’s milestones have come with a sour taste that has ultimately ended in a lost season.

The homer tied the game, 2-2, in the first inning. It was Bogaerts’s career-high 33rd homer of the year and his 85th extra-base hit, tying him with Nomar Garciaparra for the most extra-base hits by a Sox shortstop.

Baltimore Orioles starter John Means tried to fool Xander Bogaerts with a 2-and-2 changeup Saturday afternoon. It’s a pitch Means goes to 29.1 percent of the time, second most behind his fastball. But Bogaerts was all over it, launching a 414-foot, two-run shot well over the Green Monster.

“Obviously we have one more game to go,” Bogaerts said. “I was proud of the way I went out every day and gave it all that I have, but it didn’t work out.”

The Sox lost again Saturday, 9-4, and will try to avoid being swept for the final game of the season Sunday by a team that’s lost 107 games.

Bogaerts is disappointed the club’s year will end without a trip to the postseason, but he also took a glass-half-full approach, adding that he’s going to use this time to reflect on the season he had while sitting on the beach. He hasn’t seen his family in a while, so that’s a plus, too, and he’ll get to spend his 27th birthday (Oct. 1) at home.

When Bogaerts does get that time by himself on the beach in Aruba, there’s a ton he can reflect on. He grew as a leader in the clubhouse and has helped to shape Rafael Devers, who’s having a historic season of his own. Bogaerts has set career highs in RBIs (116), doubles (52), on-base percentage (.383), slugging (.556), and OPS (.940). He’s established himself as one of the premier shortstops in all of baseball. That should bring Bogaerts peace.

Moving forward, though, from a team standpoint, it’s a bit murkier.

On Friday, Sox owner John Henry spoke to reporters about the vision for next season. One of their goals is to shed salary and get under the competitive balance tax, which is $208 million next season. That means whoever heads up the baseball operations side will have to lean on creativity, while still trying to remain competitive in a market that demands it. Bogaerts signed a six-year, $120 million extension at the start of this season, but pointed to the teams with lower payrolls that still have success.

“If we look at teams like Tampa and the Oakland [Athletics], obviously, they have some big-name guys,” said Bogaerts. “It’s not like the whole roster has a lot of money. They have their ways of constructing teams and it works for them for years now.”

Both Oakland and Tampa Bay clinched postseason tickets by clinching the two American League wild-card spots Friday night.

“[Sox ownership] wants to take that approach,” said Bogaerts. “Obviously it’s worked for those teams, so, I guess I can understand their point of view in wanting to do that. Not always do you need the expensive team to win.”

Bogaerts has an opt-out after 2022. The way he’s played this season, you could make the argument that he left a lot of money on the table. But Bogaerts didn’t want the thoughts of free agency hovering over his head this season. He knew he wanted to play with the Red Sox, an organization that values winning. When Bogaerts signed back in April, the team was in the midst of a West Coast funk to start the year, but the club was confident it would turn their season around with the talent they had.

But injuries to starting pitchers, overall underperformance by the team, and the firing of Dave Dombrowski ultimately sealed the Sox’ fate.

“I have confidence in all the guys that are here,” Bogaerts said. “I love each and everyone on this team. We’ve had some great memories throughout the years. Seeing some faces that might leave will be tough. We’ll see what happens.”

In the ninth inning, Bogaerts grounded out to shortstop. It was a routine ground ut, but Bogaerts ran hard down the line. Manager Alex Cora said that Bogaerts received a standing ovation from a section of the Fenway crowd.

“That’s who he is,” Cora said. “That’s the kid that everyone has grown to love here. He’s not the tall lanky kid from 2013. He’s a force at this level.”

He’s also the Sox’ shortstop for years to come, too. Everything else, though, is up in the air.