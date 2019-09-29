The Cubs announced Sunday the organziation would not be renewing manager Joe Maddon’s contract for the 2020 season.

Maddon had managed the Cubs since 2015 and led them to a World Series title in 2016, the franchise’s first in 108 years. He was 471-338-1 (the tie coming in 2016 after a meaningless September game was suspended due to rain) in his tenure with the Cubs.

Maddon also managed the Rays from 2006-14, leading them to the 2008 World Series. He also had brief stints managing the Angels in 1996 and 1999 for a a total of 51 games.