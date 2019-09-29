The Cubs announced Sunday the organziation would not be renewing manager Joe Maddon’s contract for the 2020 season.
Maddon had managed the Cubs since 2015 and led them to a World Series title in 2016, the franchise’s first in 108 years. He was 471-338-1 (the tie coming in 2016 after a meaningless September game was suspended due to rain) in his tenure with the Cubs.
Maddon also managed the Rays from 2006-14, leading them to the 2008 World Series. He also had brief stints managing the Angels in 1996 and 1999 for a a total of 51 games.
Related: Here’s a look at the baseball managerial openings and who may fit
Advertisement
Maddon and Cubs general manager Theo Epstein met Saturday to discuss the decision. This season, the Cubs finished third in the NL Central, and were 84-77, six games behind the Cardinals entering Sunday’s season finale with them. The Cubs were in playoff contention for much of September. This season was the only one in which Maddon failed to win at least 90 games with the club.
Theo Epstein, on the meeting Saturday night with Joe Maddon. pic.twitter.com/eBIembfcw6— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) September 29, 2019
Related: Why the Red Sox should still pursue Theo Epstein
Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.