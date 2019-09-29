In the eighth inning, however, Bogaerts made an error on a grounder by the Orioles’ Hanser Alberto that got stuck in his glove. With two on and two outs, Matt Barnes gave up a single to Jonathan Villar that got past a diving Brock Holt at second, scoring Alberto. The groan from the Fenway crowd said it all. In just a blink, the Sox lost hold of a Rodriguez win.

It was the bottom of the seventh inning Sunday, and the Sox had just taken a 4-3 lead on Xander Bogaerts’s RBI single. Rodriguez, who was in line for his 20th win of the season, basked in his teammates’ celebratory gesture.

“That was, uh, that was a quick turnaround to be honest,” Bogaerts said afterward. “The moment I got a hit and put the team up, especially knowing that was his last inning, it was excitement and joy. Then the next inning, I had it taken away, obviously by a mistake I made letting the first runner get on. Man, that was rough.”

Although 20 wins would have been an impressive milestone, it’s not just missing the mark is not a blemish on Rodriguez’s season. Victories can be misleading. His last two starts of the year indicate as much.

The important part is that Rodriguez — in a lost season for the Red Sox — took a huge leap forward that bodes well for the future.

Rodriguez pitched 200-plus innings for the first time in his career (203⅓ ). He finished with a 3.81 ERA to go along with 213 strikeouts. Rodriguez proved to be the Red Sox’ most durable starter, pitching five-plus innings in each start since the beginning of May.

“We’re very proud of him,” manager Alex Cora said. “He gave us a chance to win from the Houston on. It’s something that he’s going to build on, and he’s going to get better. I don’t feel that he’s going to be satisfied.”

In a season that included injuries to David Price, Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi, in addition to the underperformance of Rick Porcello, Rodriguez showed up. He entered spring training more in shape this season. He was finally healthy, too, and carried a different mind-set.

“When I went to spring training this year, my goal was to throw 200 innings and make all my starts,” Rodriguez said. “Thank God that I did it this year. I battled all season and tried to keep the team in a position to make the playoffs. We didn’t make it this year.”

His fastball lived up in the zone and caused fits for batters. He threw his changeup at 90-m.p.h., which was just a 5 mile-per-hour separation from his fastball, but it disappeared beneath the bats of righthanded hitters. He made a concerted effort to pitch inside to hitters in order to establish the strike zone, which caught the eye of the Yankees’ Aaron Judge.

“He works that cutter well, and that changeup well away to righties, Judge said recently. “So, having that combo, when you start having righties thinking in because he’s throwing that heater in for a strike, you kind of have to respect that. But when you respect that, he’ll dump in that cutter away or changeup away.”

Rodriguez has gained respect across the league. He’s gone from the pitcher who was known as the one who threw his glove down in frustration after a Yasiel Puig home run in Game 4 of the World Series against the Dodgers last year, to a legitimate fixture in the Sox rotation. Cora and the organization knew he had it all along.

“That’s why we gave him the ball in Game 4,” Cora said. “It’s because we trusted the stuff. People just remember that one pitch.”

The 20-win season was erased Sunday, but Rodriguez’s performance wasn’t.

“We’re going to start over next spring training,” Rodriguez said, “and give it all we’ve got.”

