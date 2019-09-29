Here are the lineups:

TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Shepherd: No history

Orioles vs. Rodriguez: Davis 5-29, Mancini 10-28, Trumbo 5-26, Villar 3-12, Nunez 1-12, Severino 3-8, Alberto 2-8, Martin 1-8, Santander 0-6, Smith Jr. 1-4, Wilkerson 0-4, Stewart 0-3, Mullins 0-2, Wynns 1-2, Ruiz 0-1

Stat of the Day: The last Red Sox lefthander to win 20 games was Mel Parnell in 1953.

Notes: A few milestones to look out for today: Mookie Betts needs one more home run to reach 30 ... Rafael Devers needs two hits to reach 200 ... Rodriguez is 3 2/3 innings away from 200 ... Xander Bogaerts is two home runs away from 35 ... The Orioles’ Trey Mancini is four RBIs away from 100.

