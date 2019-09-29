He was the right manager at the right time for a franchise that had experienced mostly terrible timing for more than a century. Right until his time in Chicago ran out.

From the moment Joe Maddon joined the Chicago Cubs, taking the reins in a Wrigleyville bar five years ago, he talked about winning.

Three years after leading the Cubs to their first World Series championship in 108 years, Joe Maddon bids Chicago farewell.

The Cubs will have a new manager next season after Maddon and president of baseball operations Theo Epstein announced Sunday it was time for a change. Three years of declining results following the franchise’s historic World Series championship in 2016.

The situation was finalized when Maddon and Epstein met in Epstein’s hotel room after the Cubs’ 8-6 victory at St. Louis on Saturday, sharing some wine and reminiscing about their successful five-year partnership.

Maddon’s contract expired after the Cubs’ 9-0 loss to the Cardinals in Sunday’s season finale, which clinched the NL West title for St. Louis.

‘‘Change can help you grow,’’ Epstein said. ‘‘And Joe said this change is going to help him grow and I feel it’s going to help the Cubs grow, too.’’

The move begins what could be an active offseason for the Cubs, and the 65-year-old Maddon once again becomes one of baseball’s top free agents.

‘‘I want to continue to do this, whatever’s next out there, I want to be able to be on top of that too,’’ Maddon said. ‘‘All of it’s been positive, man, and it’s been interesting, entertaining and quite frankly for this time of year, feeling pretty good, feeling pretty eager about everything, so it’s been a good year.’’

Theo Epstsien and Joe Maddon were together for several seasons. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP/Associated Press

While Maddon is out after five seasons, he is tied to Chicago forever after managing the Cubs to the franchise’s first title in 108 years.

Chicago also made it to the NL Championship Series in 2015 and 2017, but it lost in the wild-card round last October and tumbled out of the playoff race altogether this year. Weighed down by a puzzling discrepancy between their 51 wins at Wrigley Field and 33 road victories heading into the finale, the Cubs finished third in the NL Central.

‘‘You look at the home and road splits and what we've done on the road . . . I mean these are like some really crazy, hard-to-wrap-your-mind-around things,’’ Maddon said this month. ‘‘I don’t know if somebody’s going to dig deeply enough to really figure it out, but it’s really, just to have your mind try to extrapolate what is going on here, it’s hard to pinpoint anything.’’

The Cubs were in position to make the playoffs for much of this season. They had a half-game lead in the NL Central on Aug. 22. They had control of an NL wild card into September.

But a nine-game slide, including five consecutive one-run losses for the first time since 1915, wiped out their postseason chances and sealed Maddon’s fate.

Even with the disappointing finish each of the past two years, Maddon likely will have plenty of suitors. And there will be a ton of interest in the Cubs’ job.

‘‘Oh yeah, I don’t want to wait. I'm ready,’’ Maddon said.

The last time Maddon was available, Epstein fired Rick Renteria after just one year to create an opening in Chicago.

Pirates fire Hurdle

The Pirates fired manager Clint Hurdle before Sunday’s season finale against Cincinnati following a stunning second-half collapse that dropped Pittsburgh to the bottom of the NL Central and included a series of off-the-field issues.

Pittsburgh finished 69-93, including 25-48 since the All-Star break. Hurdle went 735-720 in nine seasons with Pittsburgh, helping the franchise emerge from 20 years of losing to reach the playoffs three straight years from 2013-15. The Pirates never advanced past the Division Series. Hurdle had two years left on an extension he signed in 2017.

Pittsburgh general manager Neal Huntington called it ‘‘an extremely difficult decision’’ for the organization.

‘‘We've all fallen short,’’ Huntington said. ‘‘We all haven’t done what we needed to do to not have this day. Clint’s tenure here should be celebrated. He was the absolute right man at the right time. He walked into the door in a very tough situation and he’s the manager who helped lead this major league team to a winning season for the first time in 20 years, to three consecutive (wild-card) berths. Unfortunately, we've fallen short these last couple of years. I need to continue to emphasize that this is a collective shortcoming.’’

Bench coach Tom Prince filled in for Hurdle as manager in the season finale, and Huntington will explore both internal and external options. Prince and special assistant Jeff Banister — who took the Texas Rangers to the playoffs in 2013-14 before returning to Pittsburgh — both have deep ties to the organization.

Pirates chairman Bob Nutting said in a statement that he had ‘‘a great deal of appreciation’’ for Hurdle’s contributions to the organization. Nutting called 2019 ‘‘easily the most difficult season’’ of a tenure that dates to 2007. While Hurdle is moving on, Huntington, whose contract runs through 2021, is not.

‘‘I strongly believe that Neal Huntington and the leadership team that he has assembled are the right people to continue to lead our baseball operations department,’’ Nutting said.

Nationals on a roll

The Washington Nationals continued their surge into the playoffs by stretching their winning streak to a season-high eight games with an 8-2 victory over the Indians. Washington will host the NL wild-card game Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers. Before Sunday, Washington didn’t know whether it would face Milwaukee or St. Louis on Tuesday. But St. Louis wrapped up the NL Central title by beating the Cubs, relegating Milwaukee to a wild-card spot . . . Tim Anderson became the third Chicago White Sox player to win an American League batting title, finishing at .335 after going 0 for 2 in a season-ending 5-3 win over the Tigers. Anderson joined Luke Appling (1936 and 1943) and Frank Thomas (1997) as White Sox batting champions. Anderson hit .240 in 567 at-bats last season. DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees was second at .327 after an 0 for 3 finish . . . Lance Lynn struck out 10, getting his career-high 16th win as the Texas Rangers closed out the 26th and final season at their ballpark with a 6-1 win over the AL East champion New York Yankees. After Aaron Judge’s 27th homer in the third inning tied the game at 1-1, Lynn (16-11) retired his last 14 batters while pitching against the team he finished 2018 with. The Yankees will play the Minnesota Twins in the Division Series starting Friday.