The Orioles were slow to react and Betts took off for the plate after a split-second pause and scored easily for a 5-4 victory that threw a charge into the crowd of 35,427.

Betts drew a walk leading off the bottom of the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles. When Rafael Devers singled into right field, Betts raced to third.

The Red Sox ended their season with a dramatic run around the bases by Mookie Betts on Sunday.

The Sox finished 84-78.

Eduardo Rodriguez pitched seven solid innings and left the mound with a 4-3 lead. But he was denied his 20th win when the Sox blew the save in the eighth inning.

Rodriguez finished 19-6 with 3.81 ERA over 200 1/3 innings.

It what could have been their final games for the Sox, Mitch Moreland 1 for 3 with a walk and Brock Holt 1 for 4. Both are due to become free agents.

Devers was 3 for 4 with a double. He had 201 hits on the season, 90 for extra bases.

The Orioles took a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Hanser Alberto (single) and Austin Hays (double) drove in runs.

The Sox came back with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Right fielder Stevie Wilkerson misplayed a fly ball into a triple for Gorkys Hernandez. After Jackie Bradley Jr. was hit by a pitch, Betts dropped an RBI single into left field.

When Devers singled to right field, Bradley headed for the plate then was held up by third base coach Carlos Febles.

Betts was halfway to third base and the Sox were about to run into an out. But Wilkerson bobbled the ball and Bradley scored.

The Sox tied the game in the sixth inning.

Bogaerts drew a walk to knock Orioles starter Chandler Shepherd, the former Red Sox prospect.

Facing Shawn Armstrong, J.D. Martinez singled and Mitch Moreland walked to load the bases. Christian Vazquez delivered an RBI single to left, but Evan Phillips relieved Armstrong and stopped the Sox there.

The go-ahead run had a familiar theme in the seventh inning as Devers doubled to right field and scored on a single to left field by Bogaerts.

That put Rodriguez in line for his 20th win. But Matt Barnes blew the save in the eighth inning.

Alberto reached on an error by Bogaerts and scored on singles by Trey Mancini and Jonathan Villar. Barnes got ahead of Villar 0-2 but could not put him away. He grounded the eighth pitch of the at-bat into right field.

It was the 31st blown save for the Sox, tied with Oakland for the most this season.

The Sox put runners at first and third with no outs in the bottom of the eighth inning. But when Marco Hernandez lined to second, pinch runner Chris Owings was easily doubled off third.

Bradley followed with a deep drive to right field. Wilkerson, who had been having a rough day, made a spectacular leaping catch to end the inning.

Brandon Workman struck out the side in the eighth inning. He was 10-1 with a 1.88 ERA and 16 saves.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.