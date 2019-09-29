Sale has not spoken to reporters since Aug. 19, two days after he was placed on the injured list with inflammation.

That’s a good question. But he has not around to answer it.

How is Chris Sale’s elbow feeling now that the season has ended?

Dr. James Andrews gave Sale an injection of platelet-rich plasma at the time and recommended a follow-up examination in six weeks.

Sale left the team shortly after that, returning to his home in Naples, Fla., and doing rehab work at the team complex up the road in Fort Myers.

Sale rejoined the Sox for the series at Tampa Bay last week and sent word through vice president of media relations Kevin Gregg that he would take questions during the final series at Fenway Park.

But Sale who was signed to a five-year, $145 million extension before the season, never made himself available over the weekend, turning down several requests made through the team.

After the Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles, 5-4, on Sunday, Sale appeared in the clubhouse for only a few seconds when reporters were there then rushed out.

According to manager Alex Cora, Sale has not yet had his second exam with Andrews.

“He’ll go home in the next few days and he’ll keep rehabbing down there in Fort Myers,” Cora said. “As far as going to see Andrews, nothing yet. Throwing? Nothing yet.”

Sale is responding well to the rehab work, Cora said. But it remains uncertain whether he will be ready to pitch at the start of next season.

“As of now, so far so good,” Cora said. “Obviously we have to wait. But I think he’s trending in the right direction.”

David Price, who had outpatient surgery to remove a cyst from his left wrist on Thursday, was at Fenway Park. He also has declined to take questions.

No TV time

A day after the Sox were eliminated, ESPN offered Cora a role in their postseason coverage. He turned it down.

“I need [time] for the family. That’s something they deserve,” said Cora, who was with ESPN from 2013-16 as an analyst. “They deserve time.”

Cora doesn’t have a pick to win the World Series.

Alex Cora was offered the chance to do some TV work this postseason, but passed. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP/FR121174 AP via AP

“I don’t have a horse in the race,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of people that I appreciate and they had successful seasons. You go around the league and the managers, I respect some of them and we have close relationships.

“It’s going to fun to watch. But I have no idea.”

See you later

It’s customary for teams to conduct exit interviews with the players, largely to set an agenda for the offseason. The Sox started theirs after being eliminated from playoff contention.

For the players who will be free agents, the message is a bit different because of the uncertainty.

“There’s certain guys, people get emotional,” Cora said. “You talk to them and tell them how much you care about them, how much you love them and appreciate everything they’ve done the last two years.

“In other cases, the three or four years they have competed here. There are different tones in different conversations. It’s been something new for me. I’ve learned a lot the last 10 days.”

Along with Cora, a front office staffer is on hand to discuss whatever contractual matters there are to address. The medical staff also is involved.

“We care about the players,” Cora said. “What’s going to make you a better player? What you need to do to physically to be a big leaguer next year.”

Cora said the exit interviews were rushed after the World Series last season with everybody having someplace to go. In retrospect, he felt that was a mistake and the Sox would have benefited from sending the players home with a more concrete message.

Caught in the draft

The Red Sox will have the 17th pick of the amateur draft in June barring any teams lead of them losing their selections for signing qualified free agents . . . Andrew Benintendi missed the final three games after fouling a ball off his right calf in Texas on Thursday. It was a forgettable season for Benintendi, who played a career-low 138 games because of assorted minor injuries and hit .266 with a .774 OPS. Benintendi dropped off in every offensive category and struck out in 22.7 percent of his plate appearances, a career worst. Cora has said several times that getting Benintendi back on track will be one of the focal points of the offseason . . . The Sox drew 2,805,919 to Fenway this season, not counting the two “home” games against the Yankees in London. The Sox were 38-41 at Fenway . . . Among the selections from Fenway Park disc jockey TJ Connelly before the game was “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by The Rolling Stones. . . . The next game at Fenway Park will be on April 2 against the White Sox. That’s 185 days away, but who’s counting?

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.